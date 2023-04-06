Woman dies after boating accident

Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a boating accident which claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman on Thursday.

According to reports, shortly before 2am, the woman and a 19-year-old man left McClean’s Town onboard a 20ft Grady white boat, en route to Moore’s Island, Abaco. However, they never arrived.

As a result, BASRA along with the Police Marine Unit and a private airline, assisted with locating them. During this search, the vessel was spotted capsized near Abaco. The man was seen hanging on to the boat for safety and the body of the woman was seen floating in the water.

The victims were both retrieved from the water and then transported to the hospital in Grand Bahama. While there, the woman was examined by a doctor who pronounced her dead. The man suffered no serious injuries.

This matter is under active investigation.