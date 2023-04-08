CARIFTA GAMES: Day one LIVE

8.45am: Welcome to day one of CARIFTA - with three days of competitive events ready to get under way at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium. The Bahamas has a full 80-member team for the first time in our history. Among the first-timers for this year's event is Amari Pratt - who has a delayed start to her CARIFTA career. She was originally due to take part in the 2020 event, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She told The Tribune: "I know what I came to do. I am just going to execute my race the best I can and try to come home with the gold."

She is one of more than 50 first-time athletes on the team.

The first hour of events is scheduled to run like this - with the 100m hurdles heptathlon girls to lead the way. The final event of the day is due at 7pm. The Tribune's team of Brent Stubbs, Tenajh Sweeting, Moise Amisial and Austin Fernander is at the stadium and will be bringing you coverage throughout the day.

Photo Gallery Carifta opening ceremony Scenes from the opening ceremony of this year's CARIFTA on Friday night.

Friday night featured the opening ceremony of the games - with Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis addressing the crowd, saying: "We are now settling back into the joy of a sporting tradition which we have come to look forward to at Easter time."

There were cultural performances, and dignitaries including Governor General CA Smith in attendance, while the parade of nations saw teams enter the stadium with their flags.

Performers included Wendi, Sammi Star, a rushout by Genesis Junkanoo group, and more.

Some memorable moments of the Opening Ceremony were: recognising MaryAnn Higgs-Clarke as the “Mother of the Games”: she is the first Bahamian to win the prestigious Austin Sealy Award as the Most Outstanding Athlete at the 1978 CARIFTA Games; recognition of Pauline Davis as the Grand Dame of 50th CARIFTA Games, who is an Austin Sealy Award Winner, Gold Olympian and Honorary Life Council Member World Athletics; and the Induction of Mike Sands, President, North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC), into the Legend Walk. He was the first ever-gold medalist for The Bahamas at the 1975 Central American and Caribbean Championships in Athletics; and participated in the Summer Olympics 1972 and 1976.

The countries represented at CARIFTA 2023 are: The Bahamas, Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Maarten, St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands, and the United States Virgin Islands.

9.45am:First event brings a first win for The Bahamas - with Kaily Pratt placing first in the 100m hurdles heptathlon girls.

Meanwhile, in the 100m octathlon for boys, it's a second place spot for Lavardo Deveaux of The Bahamas, and Shayann Demeritte is in third for the country in the 100m U17 girls heats.