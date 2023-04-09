Bahamas dominates at CARIFTA Swim Championships.

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE 36-member Bahamas team will be bringing its fifth consecutive title back home from the CARIFTA Swim Championships.

The team wrapped up the four days of competition on Sunday night in Pirate Bay, Curacao with another dominant performance in both the medal haul and the total points accumulated.

With 37 gold, 27 silver and 21 bronze to their ledger, Team Bahamas amassed a total of 85 medals, 32 more than their nearest rivals, the Cayman Islands with 25 gold, 16 silver and 12 bronze for their total of 53. Trinidad & Tobago had to settle for third with 22 gold, 26 silver and six bronze for 54 medals.

In the points standings, The Bahamas posted 1,113 points, while the Cayman Islands trailed with 752 and Trinidad & Tobago ended up in third with 534.

Coach Travano McPhee stated that the team performed as well or better than expected.

“The team has been training together for four weeks and the chemistry was there,” he pointed out. “The swimmers have trained hard and executed the win. I am proud of Team Bahamas.”

The team have one more bit of business to take care of as the trio of Layla Saidi, Ayden Bain and Caellum Darville compete in the open water swim on Monday morning before they prepare for their Bahamasair chartered flight back home in the afternoon to begin their celebrations.