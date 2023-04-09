CARIFTA GAMES: Day two LIVE

9.30am: The Javevlin U-20 Girls Final is currently underway, and next up is the 400m Hurdles U-17 Girls Semi-Finals.

9.10am: First up is the 110m Hurdles Octathlon Boys – event 5. Lavardo Deveaux of The Bahamas finished second to Omari Bennett of the Virgin Islands. Mychael Claxton of the British Virgin Islands was third and Reanno Todd of The Bahamas was fourth.

9.00am: Day two of the CARIFTA Games is here – and we'll be bringing you live coverage of the day's events. The Bahamas currently sits second in the Medal Standings after day one with two gold, four silver and five bronze.