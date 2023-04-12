CO-ACCUSED IN LANISHA ROLLE CASE ACCEPTS PLEA DEAL: Supporter of ex-MP accepted deal for one count of bribery and will assist prosecutors

By Rashad Rolle

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A POLITICAL supporter of Lanisha Rolle accepted a plea deal yesterday and has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors building a case against the former minister.

Alfred Mortimer, who helped Mrs Rolle’s election campaign in 2017 and is the uncle of her husband, pleaded guilty to one count of bribery before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

The charge was that “… on Monday, 9th November 2020 at New Providence, Bahamas,” Mr Mortimer “offered an advantage to a public servant as an inducement to, or reward for or otherwise on account of giving assistance or using influence in procuring a contract at the Grand Bahama Sporting Complex issued by the National Sports Authority to G&C Landscaping and Maintenance.”

The plea deal terms may result in Mr Mortimer testifying against Mrs Rolle - the former Youth, Sports and Culture Minister - at her trial.

Mrs Rolle, 46, faces one count of bribery and 14 counts of conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretences concerning contracts worth over $750k.

She was charged in March with her husband, Vontenken Rolle, Godfrey Burrows, Wilfred Rolle, Jr, and Mr Mortimer.

The charges concern her time in office from 2019 to 2021.

According to Our News, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutors Cordell Frazier summarized what would have been the case against Mr Mortimer during yesterday’s hearing.

She revealed that Mr Mortimer’s best friend, Sterling Moss, asked him to help secure a contract at the Grand Bahama Sporting Complex. Mr Mortimer agreed to help, and the minister allegedly awarded the contract to G and C Landscaping.

Mr Mortimer allegedly asked his friend for some of the money from the contract on instructions from Mrs Rolle.

Mr Moss sent Mr Mortimer $9000 on November 9th. He kept $2000 for himself and allegedly gave the minister’s husband an envelope with $7000 as a reward.