FNM leader Pintard fires his personal assistant

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard fired former Bahamas Information Services Director Kevin Harris as his personal assistant after Mr Harris refused to resign.



The reason for the termination is unclear, but Mr Harris, also the assistant chaplain of the FNM, confirmed it in a statement circulated among FNM supporters.

The statement said: “In 2021, following Mr Pintard’s swearing-in as Leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, Mr Harris was invited by Mr Pintard to serve as his personal assistant in the Office of the Leader of the Opposition. Mr Harris diligently performed those duties until March of 2023 when Mr Pintard unsuccessfully sought to persuade him to resign. Mr Harris refused this request, as he had performed his contractual obligations and had done nothing to warrant his resignation or termination.

“Mr Pintard informed Mr Harris that he was being replaced. Mr Harris responded that he would not stand in the way of the party leader’s decision. Mr Harris has now returned to the private sector.”

Mr Harris said Mr Pintard advised the Cabinet Office on March 27th to end his contract, and he received a letter from the Cabinet Office dated March 31st confirming his termination.



Mr Pintard declined to comment on the matter yesterday. His allies say Mr Harris was dismissed because of his performance. His critics, however, claim Mr Harris was fired because he made critical comments about Mr Pintard's handling of former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

In an internal FNM communication published last month in The Tribune, Mr Harris called efforts to interfere in constituency meetings “undemocratic” and “wrong.” He was referring to the reaction of leaders after Dr Minnis sought to speak at several meetings.

He said: “The FNM is a democratic political organisation founded on the individual right to freedom of expression and association. What I am seeing play out is a decision to focus on constituency associations that intended to have meetings where the former Prime Minister was invited to speak. I have told the chairman and the leader that what I see happening in regards to interfering with meetings in particular where Dr Minnis is scheduled to speak, is simply wrong and undemocratic. If we are honest, we are not seeing leaders of this party focus heavily on any other constituency association meetings and based on the number of flyers being created there are many meetings taking place.”