Man gets 20 months for unlicenced gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 19-YEAR-OLD man was sentenced to 20 months in prison yesterday after admitting to having a loaded gun in his house last week.

Jeremiah Nixon, with Marcetier Taylor, 19, and Kareem Walkes, 19, faced Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt on charges of possession of an unlicensed fireman and possession of ammunition.

On April 5 in the area of Sampson Street in Nassau Village police acting on a search warrant entered a residence occupied by the three teenagers.

There the trio were arrested after police uncovered a black CZ P-10 9mm pistol, serial number 545505. Police also seized 13 unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition.

In court Nixon pleaded guilty to the charges while his co-accused pleaded not guilty.

With Nixon’s guilty plea, the charges against the other two accused were withdrawn. Nixon was then sentenced to 20 months in the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.