Petty: I’ll sacrifice my career to pass marital rape bill

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

WATER and Sewerage Corporation Chairman Sylvannus Petty said he would risk his political career to criminalise marital rape.

He spoke to reporters at the House of Assembly after Chinese officials donated TV sets to the government.

“Being married doesn’t give you the right to say, ‘okay I can abuse my partner’,” Mr Petty said. “The laws of the land stand that rape is rape.

“Like I said it’s not only for women but it’s for men as well. I have sisters, I have aunts, I have nieces, so, you have to look out for them as well. So, marital rape … rape is rape whether you are married or not, and no means no.”

The Bahamas is one of the few countries where it is legal to rape one’s spouse. The issue has been contentious for years, with activists urging successive administrations to criminalise the act.

Asked if he would risk his political career to pass a bill criminalising marital rape, Mr Petty said: “Oh, definitely. Definitely!”



“This is my opinion. I strongly believe in rape. I mean, no means no whether it be a man or a woman. I don’t think because you’re married you should force yourself on anyone, that’s just where I stand no matter who is against it. That’s where I stand.”

The Davis administration released the proposed Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill last year that would criminalise marital rape.

The amendment would repeal Section 3 of the current law, which defines rape. The new definition would recognise rape within a marriage.