Water surges over Glass Window Bridge

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

TURBULENT weather sent water surging over the Glass Window Bridge yesterday, rendering the structure impassable.

A video of the massive surges was shared on social media.

North Eleuthera Administrator Stephen Wilson said yesterday: “At the moment the Glass Window Bridge remains closed. I just came from there. I left police guarding the bridge on both ends, the northern side and the southern side. Some persons last night decided that they would breach the bridge. I think they compromised the chain that we had there.

“We have reinforced those chains this morning. And police (are) there present on both ends.”

Mr Wilson said ferry services are being provided between Gregory Town and Upper Bogue so residents can travel from either side of the island.

“We (have) about ten to 15 sea surges coming over the bridge,” he said. “You have the surges coming from the side and it’s going straight on the other side.

“So, we don’t want no one to even attempt to walk or to explore. This is not an adventure. At this point, it is very dangerous. As you walk in that area you can be swept over and either get hurt or killed.”