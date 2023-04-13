Minister startled that local govt responsible for Family Islands firefighting equipment

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

SOCIAL Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe said he was startled to discover that Local Government is responsible for maintaining firefighting equipment on Family Islands, not the police.

The recent fires on Bimini and the Berry Islands that displaced dozens of residents exposed the inadequate emergency firefighting services on the islands.

Twenty-two Bimini residents were displaced after a fire blazed through homes in Porgy Bay settlement, destroying four structures on March 26th.

Nine days later, a fire in Great Harbour Cay destroyed one home, displacing a family of nine.

Mr Wilchcombe said yesterday: “The truth is we need more (fire equipment), but here is another issue that we have, fire engines on the family islands, local governments are responsible for (them). And so that’s where you have the disconnect sometimes, because (of) who should be maintaining the vehicles.

“So, we have to find a way to ensure that the process works more smoothly, because in Bimini the other day the issue came down to simply three batteries were needed for the fire engine.”

Asked if better communication is needed among government entities, Mr Wilchcombe said: “There are communications, but I believe that there are situations that supersede us and we perhaps overlook because to be honest, it was a startling surprise to me when I was told that. That’s why I don’t blame that on anyone except me. We just overlooked it. We just took it for granted that the police are responsible, but we weren’t aware that it’s not the police in the Family Islands, but they must work together.”

Mr Wilchcombe said his ministry is working to help affected families, but a lack of home insurance has been a hindrance.

“We continue to work to get them back to normalcy, meaning that we want to make sure that there are homes and there is a report to get the homes done,” he said.

“That report is being prepared for us now so that we can have other agencies join in to make sure that the homes can be repaired.

“One of the difficulties that we have in the islands is a lack of insurance. We have to do something about that, speak with the insurance companies or find a way to ensure that individuals who own homes are able to have their homes insured.

“Over in Great Harbour Cay (in The Berry Islands), it’s a situation where we had to get the children back to school this week and my staff worked quickly to get them uniforms to ensure that the children were able to go to school.

“We have to look into the rebuilding of the homes, because just like throughout the islands, there is no insurance.”

Mr Wilchcombe said the Family Islands also need more ambulances.

“In so far as ambulances are concerned, yes, the problem is finding the supply,” he said.

“We have been trying to get ambulances for the islands and the minister has informed us how difficult it is, but we continue to try, because we have to get the apparatus in place.”