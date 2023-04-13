Resolution passed making sailing the national sport

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
jrussell@tribunemedia.net
THE House of Assembly passed a resolution yesterday naming sailing the national sport of The Bahamas.
Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting moved the resolution, expressing delight in what he said was a long-awaited announcement.
“I am so happy to be here to support this historic resolution to name sailing the national sport of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. This has been a long-awaited announcement by Bahamians far and wide,” Mr Sweeting said.
“We have witnessed its evolution, and it is a sport that has won the hearts of Bahamians and the millions of visitors to The Bahamas. It is a sport that subtly reminds us of who we are – a friendly, maritime people that continues to make waves internationally by sailing with vigour and grace – the underpinnings of the Bahamian spirit.”
“For centuries, Bahamians have been known as masters of the sea. From the Lucayans and Arawaks, swashbuckling pirates, quaint work boats to meticulously crafted sloop race boats, Bahamians have evolved the sport of sailing as it plays an integral part of our culture. Historians tell us that the first regatta was held in Rolleville, Exuma in 1943.”
Mr Sweeting said over the past decades, sailing has grown in strength and is now a “formidable” economic driver for the Family Islands.
He said there are currently 18 senior regattas held throughout The Bahamas and 17 junior sailing events that take place annually.
“There is no doubt that regattas are essential to the social, economic, and cultural development of our country,” he said.
The minister also acknowledged several sailing athletes, including Rolly Gray, Edgar Moxey, and others.
Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard, the former Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, seconded the resolution.
Comments
themessenger 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
How typical of our politicians to try and take credit for something they had nothing to do with while making a hash of its history at the same time. Where do names such as Howland Croft Bottomley and R H Bobby Symonette feature in this "History" of the regatta?
The_Oracle 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
Thought it always was the national sport?
bahamianson 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
Wait, so you can pass what you want to pass in short time? What about passing the Freedom of information Act, so we can have access to information? What about dealing with Bahamian Citizenship? Who really cares about this? You can pass it, but there are more important issues that we want passed.
AnObserver 57 minutes ago
How about declaring rape to be illegal.
mandela 53 minutes ago
Finally.
