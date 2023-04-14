Ban ‘breeding and ownership of pitbulls’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ST ANNE’S MP Adrian White wants legislators to consider banning the breeding and ownership of pit bulls in The Bahamas.

In the House of Assembly on Wednesday, Mr White said three pit bulls roaming the area attacked a constituent’s dog through a gate that morning.

“Residents have asked why have we banned the importation of pit bulls but not banned the breeding of pit bulls here in The Bahamas,” Mr White said.

“I know it’s not an incident where every dog is a problem, but there are dog owners that continuously are not taking the proper precautions to remove, to secure their vehicles.”

“So we need to look at our legislation and potentially consider banning the breeding and ownership of pit bulls here in The Bahamas.”

Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell also raised concerns about dangerous dogs in communities and told The Tribune he agrees with Mr White’s call to possibly ban pit bulls. He said his main concern is untied dogs in open yards.

“I’m glad you raised the issues of the dogs because I don’t think people appreciate what a beautiful island this is to walk on or The Bahamas because it’s largely flat,” he said in Parliament. “What is the most annoying problem that even in these wealthy neighbourhoods…people can’t walk in the mornings because there are dogs charging out at them every place you go.

“And keep trying to say to people there’s a law which says that if you have an open yard the dog has to be tethered. Nobody seems to recognize what nuance this is.”

Two pit bulls in Grand Bahama were euthanised after attacking a woman, leaving her hospitalised with severe injuries. Following the attack, stakeholders met Tuesday to discuss solutions to various animal-related issues in Grand Bahama.

The two dogs, described as large, cross-bred pit bulls weighing 90-100lbs, were among six pit bulls that attacked a woman and a man walking on Balao Road, according to police.

Elliot Hepburn, a 63-year-old Freeport man, has been charged with two counts of allowing a dangerous dog to be at large, two counts of having an unlicensed dog, one count of negligently causing harm and one count of negligently causing grievous harm.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges. His case was adjourned to June 19.