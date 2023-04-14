Ban ‘breeding and ownership of pitbulls’

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ST ANNE’S MP Adrian White wants legislators to consider banning the breeding and ownership of pit bulls in The Bahamas.
In the House of Assembly on Wednesday, Mr White said three pit bulls roaming the area attacked a constituent’s dog through a gate that morning.
“Residents have asked why have we banned the importation of pit bulls but not banned the breeding of pit bulls here in The Bahamas,” Mr White said.
“I know it’s not an incident where every dog is a problem, but there are dog owners that continuously are not taking the proper precautions to remove, to secure their vehicles.”
“So we need to look at our legislation and potentially consider banning the breeding and ownership of pit bulls here in The Bahamas.”
Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell also raised concerns about dangerous dogs in communities and told The Tribune he agrees with Mr White’s call to possibly ban pit bulls. He said his main concern is untied dogs in open yards.
“I’m glad you raised the issues of the dogs because I don’t think people appreciate what a beautiful island this is to walk on or The Bahamas because it’s largely flat,” he said in Parliament. “What is the most annoying problem that even in these wealthy neighbourhoods…people can’t walk in the mornings because there are dogs charging out at them every place you go.
“And keep trying to say to people there’s a law which says that if you have an open yard the dog has to be tethered. Nobody seems to recognize what nuance this is.”
Two pit bulls in Grand Bahama were euthanised after attacking a woman, leaving her hospitalised with severe injuries. Following the attack, stakeholders met Tuesday to discuss solutions to various animal-related issues in Grand Bahama.
The two dogs, described as large, cross-bred pit bulls weighing 90-100lbs, were among six pit bulls that attacked a woman and a man walking on Balao Road, according to police.
Elliot Hepburn, a 63-year-old Freeport man, has been charged with two counts of allowing a dangerous dog to be at large, two counts of having an unlicensed dog, one count of negligently causing harm and one count of negligently causing grievous harm.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges. His case was adjourned to June 19.
Comments
JokeyJack 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
All pitbulls should be killed on sight by police ... no warning, no questions asked.
How many have been mamed? How many children's lives have been ruined with permanent facial scars etc? Plenty. Anyone who supports pitbulls needs mental help.
Voltaire 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
I don't know about people who support pitbulls, but people who speak assertively about matters of which they are totally ignorant, could certainly benefit from professional psychological assistance. Aggression by a dog of any breed has nothing to do with the animal and everything to do with the owner. It is precisely a pitbull's friendliness to humans that makes so many idiots who are obsessed with looking tough seek them out, because they are more easily controlled than other powerful breeds. What usually follows is terrible abuse and neglect, to make the animal act more 'tough', resulting eventually in a broken and unstable animal, who then attacks someone. And your solution is to shoot the first victims of this barbaric cycle, in order to protect the second. What do you think will happen if your ridiculous suggestion is carried out? Do you think all these image-obsessed pit bull owners will just mind their own business? Or will they starting importing other, less naturally controllable, seriously dangerous dogs? The only sane answer is and has always been to hold owners responsible for the treatment of the animals in their charge, before a incident occurs.
ohdrap4 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
Then the animal lovers see the thetered dog and denounce you for being cruel.
I think this is late. The dogs already interbred with potcakes.
Years ago, a german man's dogs used to attack bikers and passerbys. One day the dog attacked me while he was in the yard and he made fun of me when I complained. In Germany, he would not dare. A few days later, the dog lay dead bleeding from the head by his driveway and I saw it as I walked by.
He then built a fence,
Voltaire 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
He should have always had a fence. All dog owners should. If you can't have a fence, don't have a dog. Human irresponsibility is to blame for these issues, nothing else.
ted4bz 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
I agree to ban these beasts, most owners are totally irresponsible.
themessenger 6 minutes ago
Like every aspiring young, and not so young, Bahamian male my predominate desire in life is a black Honda Accord with dark tints and silver rims, a Tech 9 on da seat next to me and a Pitbull in da front yard. Y'all ain see how manly I is????
