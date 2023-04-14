Clubs and Societies April 14th, 2023.

KIWANIS CLUB OF CABLE BEACH

For 12 years, the Kiwanis Club of Cable Beach has committed to supporting the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute’s (BTVI) Auto Mechanics students. The annual $2,000 scholarship is named in honour of past Kiwanis Distinguished President and auto mechanic the late Charles ‘CJ’ Johnson. Recipients over the last 12 years include Shadia Major, Zananthonia Saunders, Deex Colebrooke, Anton Lockhart, Anton Shepherd, Rashad Morley, Joshua Saunders, Stevanno Miller and Chad Farrington. During the recent cheque presentation, Kiwanis Club of Cable Beach President Mr Kenneth Sweeting, underscored that the club keeps a watch over recipients and sees for themselves the impact the scholarship has in realising student dreams and assisting in reaching of career goals. The criteria for the Charles ‘CJ’ Johnson Scholarship includes acceptance into BTVI’s Auto Mechanics programme and maintaining a 2.5 grade point average (GPA) or above.

BTVI’s Interim President Dr Linda A Davis, expressed appreciation to the Kiwanis Club of Cable Beach for consistently investing in Auto Mechanics students. She highlighted that it is support from donors such as Kiwanis clubs that helps drive the vehicle of technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

KIWANIS CLUB OF PINEWOOD

On Easter Monday the Kiwanis Club of Pinewood held it’s 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt on the Isaiah Taylor Park in Pinewood Gardens for the kids in the community and its surrounding area. The kids started of with morning devotion with Kiwanian Pastor Gwen Greenslade. Then the kids played games like the egg ‘n’ spoon race, sack race and also finding Easter eggs.

But the biggest highlight was when the Easter bunny arrived. The kids got so excited and took photos and received gifts from the Easter bunny.

The Kiwanis Club of Pinewood would like to thank all their sponsors who help in making this event a success.

Senator Reuben Rahming and Mrs Rahming, Reynaldo Johnson, Caribbean Bottling Company (Coco Cola), Zendel Morley, Samual Bastian and Mr Burrows from Fun Foods.

All photos where taken by Distinguish Lieutenant Governor Christopher Rahming.

TOASTMASTERS CLUB 7178

On Tuesday, March 28th, Healing Communicators Toastmasters Club 7178 hosted its annual “Past Presidents’ Night” meeting. Past Presidents took charge of the education programme as they delivered prepared speeches, provided helpful evaluations and kept members and guests thoroughly engaged.

Past Presidents who participated on the education programme were Jamal Hepburn, DTM (Chairman); Kyle Thompson, (Lexicologist/Grammarian); Alan Sweeting, (Table Topics Master) and Speakers, Elaine Foster, DTM; Tristan Beneby, DTM and Trevor Lockhart. Jamere McIntosh, DTM served as General Evaluator, and Evaluators were Suncher Outten, Glennette Reckley, DTM and Nakera Simms-Symonnette, DTM. Crystal Romer and Bridgette Strapp, DTM were the Ah-Um Counter and Timer respectively. A total of 16 Past-Presidents were in attendance including Dwayne Davis, DTM (Charter President) and Past-Presidents, Wence Martin, DTM and Pamela D. Rolle, DTM.

The education programme is the heart of any Toastmasters meeting as it serves as the platform for members to harness their speaking and overall communication skills. Evaluations are a unique element of the programme that allows functionaries to receive constructive feedback and continuously grow. To learn more about the Toastmasters Program visit, www.toastmasters.org.

Healing Communicators Toastmasters Club 7178 meets every Tuesday at 6:00 pm at the Cancer Society of The Bahamas and on Zoom (ID: 402 732 852). All are welcome to attend.

TOASTMASTERS CLUB 1600

Earlier this month, Club 1600 hosted its 5th Annual Legends Basketball Tournament. During this tournament, four of our Past Presidents who contributed greatly to their organisation were recognised. This year, the Past Presidents included Craig F. Ferguson, DTM, Dwight Burrows, DTM, Shacoy Mullings, DTM, and Cyprian Gibson, DTM. The tournament featured exciting games that came down to the wire. In the end, the Craig F. Ferguson Knights were victorious for the second year in a row and secured the floating trophy for another year.

LEADING LADIES INTERNATIONAL INCORPORATED

Christine Stubbs, President of Leading Ladies International Incorporated, paid a courtesy call upon Cornelius A. Smith, Governor General, at the Office of the Governor General on Monday April 3.

THE BAHAMAS GIRL GUIDES ASSOCIATION

The President, Council, Commissioners, Leaders, Sunflowers, Brownies, Guides, Rangers and Friends of Guiding of the Bahamas Girl Guides Association salute and pay tribute to the life and legacy of Marjorie Davis.

As the longest serving uniformed member of the Association, she remained faithful to the Guide Promise she made some 76 years ago, when she became the Lieutenant Captain of 3rd Nassau Guide Company at Government High School. Many women who became the first females in their careers and profession attribute their success to the discipline, adherence to standards, opportunities for leadership and exemplary commitment to the Promise and law provided by Miss Davis, over the years.

Throughout her lengthy service, Miss Davis served as District Commissioner for the Central District where Guide Companies and Brownie Packs were selected to be evaluated as an aspect of preparation for the Bahamas’ acceptance into the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts.

Her appointments as Chief Commissioner, Chair of various Committees of Council, Historian, and Life Member were characterised by her dedication to progress, professionalism, application of sound management practices, and an unswerving demonstration of duty to God and country, helping others and living by ethical principles.

The Bahamas Girl Guides Association will continue to find inspiration in the life and contribution of Marjorie W. T. Davis.

PRINCE HALL GRAND LODGE

Officers and Members of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge, Jurisdiction of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands, and its Subordinate Lodges, recently commemorated the Grand Lodge’s 73rd anniversary during the Regular Bi-Monthly Meeting of Royal Eagle Lodge No. I., held in February. The Prince Hall Masons were joined by Brothers from the English, Irish and Scottish Constitutions.

The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas was constituted by the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of the State of New York on February 27, 1950 with Bro. William Watson-Thompson as its first Grand Master of Masons. Twenty-five years later, the MWPHGL was incorporated by an Act of Parliament, commencing August 5, 1975.

The hosting of the anniversary meeting at Royal Eagle Lodge No. I, was of further historic proportions as the Lodge will commemorate its 125th anniversary October 1, 2023. The then Royal Eagle Lodge No. 45 was warranted by the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of the State of New York on October 1, 1898 with Brother F. W. Adderley as its first Worshipful Master.

The celebrations are being held at a significant time in Bahamian history, as the country approaches its Golden Anniversary (50th) of Independence through - The Road to Fifty – July 10. The Prince Hall legacy has been inextricably interwoven with the history of The Bahamas in both the pre and post-Independence eras which includes playing major roles in the march to Majority Rule (January 10, 1967) and Independence. The Prince Hall Family of Masons has been devoted to social, political and economic improvement within the Commonwealth.

Most Worshipful Past Grand Master of Masons Carl R. Culmer, in his charge to Brothers in attendance said: “While we can learn much from our past, we cannot be satisfied with those accomplishments” but must build upon “what our Brothers have done to bring us to where we are today.”

Past Grand Master Culmer admonished the Brothers to ensure that Prince Hall Lodges across the archipelago: “Become more involved in training and directing our Brothers in order for them to be better prepared to continue in the footsteps laid for us.”

“My Brothers, we must be more than about Titles, Collars and Numbers.

“There is nothing in Masonry that prevents us from building business, mentoring our youth, speaking out on troubling issues, moving beyond political, religion and social lines. The opportunities are there waiting for us to embrace them.

“Our Brothers prior to us have set a golden standard and wrote a great 73 and 50-year history. What will our Brothers say about us in the next 73 years, or on the Road to 100?”