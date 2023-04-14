Straw vendors fear being ‘left behind’

By Fay Simmons

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

STRAW Market vendors yesterday voiced fears they are being “left behind” by developments such as Royal Caribbean’s $100m Paradise Island project and the $322.5m Nassau Cruise Port revamp.

Rebecca Small, president of the Straw Business Persons Society, told Tribune Business her members and other vendors deserve to be involved in public consultation and dialogue on these projects amid fears they will further reduce the number of tourists patronising the Straw Market.

She said: “They are spending so much money into developing the cruise port, yet the vendors are going to be left behind. That’s my opinion; that we are getting left behind. They’re spending money developing Royal Caribbean. Where does that leave us as straw vendors? That is a major concern for me.

“We would like the opportunity to be there. There are straw vendors who do excellent work; really nice work with straw. They have not sat down with the Straw Market Authority, and I feel at many times the playing field may not be level. We need to have an open discussion with stakeholders and then we move forward.

“Vendors should be afforded the opportunity. We helped make the [tourism] industry what it is today, and we aren’t at the discussion table. And when we are around the discussion table they still ignore us, as they think we don’t know what we are saying. Unfortunately, they don’t listen to our concerns, so it’s just a frustrating situation with the relevant authorities.”

Ms Small criticised the lack of signage and advertisements directing visitors to the Straw Market, as well as the direct competition from neighbouring festival grounds. She also called for the rotational shift implemented during COVID-19, which saw vendors working less than a five-day week, to be reinstated.

The rotation system was discontinued on March 13, but she said it reduced competition and congestion in the Straw Market. “The various administrations, we have asked them from the leadership team of the straw vendors to please put up signage at the port entry indicating where the world famous Straw Market is. That has not yet been done,” Ms Small said.

“Since this new administration came on board, they have put two big signs in the back and the front of the market. That’s the only thing that you have done, and BTC has put around the market itself signs for the Straw Market. I parked my car yesterday on Elizabeth Avenue, and I heard the tourists saying: ‘Where do we go? What do we do?’

“The tourists get on Bay Street and wander around, and stumble into various stores, but no strategic signage or promotion with the Straw Market at all. We have been asking them that for years. Right now, it’s as simple as them giving us the rotation. We ask them to please put back rotation. Vendors are hurting financially and they are still… we feel left behind,” Ms Small continued.

“They created that Festival Place. They are now in direct conflict with us. As a matter of fact, some vendors from downtown are hearing them tell the tourists that they are the Straw Market. We are all stakeholders. Just as we sat down with them, prior to them opening up the market fully, and told them that the vendors are going to be financially impacted, that the vendors are going to hurt, they didn’t listen.

“They reopened the market and the vendors were crying out, but they’ll be the first ones to say the vendors aren’t paying their rent. There are only a small percentage making the funds, and not like how they used to because they refuse to put us on staggered days. They are now talking about further opening the market - possibly to another building near the market. You can’t get this one run right, and you want to spend the taxpayers dollars to open something else. I don’t understand the logic in certain things.””

Ms Small also critiqued the lack of signs advertising the Paradise Island Straw Market, and asserted that vendors there are not promoted by the Ministry of Tourism adequately. “Well, let me say this is what I know for a fact,” she added. “I have visited that Straw Market on several occasions. The vendors are financially strapped. The market is not being advertised. They put in these various monies and develop certain things, but their local people - the vendors - every time I talked to the straw vendors on Paradise Island they are suffering there.

“As simple as signage. It’s difficult for them to get a sign. There’s a lack of advertising. We have the Ministry of Tourism who promote various cultural experiences, but yet those persons are not in the forefront who should be in the forefront, or who should be advertised are not advertised. For years they have been hurting and nothing has been done. To my knowledge they are right now in renovation with the Straw Market on Paradise Island, so I’m hoping at this point something will happen for them.”