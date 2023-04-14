Two charged with Eleuthera murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net



TWO MEN were remanded to prison on Friday after being accused in a fatal shooting and armed mugging in Eleuthera earlier this month.

Emile Hepburn, 35, and Jermeco Knowles, 41, faced Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, on a charge of murder. The two faced additional charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

It is alleged that around 3am on April 10 in “White Town” Hatchet Bay the accused shot and killed Leroy Bethel as he sat in his car.

On April 8 in Eleuthera the two are also accused of robbing Ashton Petty at gunpoint of his gold chain and a silver and gold coin.

As the charges are indictable offences the accused were not required to enter a plea at that time. They were told that the charges would be transferred to the Supreme Court by way of Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

The accused were denied bail but were informed of their right to reapply for it through the higher court. Until bail is granted the pair will be held in the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Service of their VBIs are set for June 30.