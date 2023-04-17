Cartwright urges govt to consult with struggling straw vendors on rotation system

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

FREE National Movement deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright accused the government of neglecting struggling straw vendors.

Nassau Straw Market vendors have complained about their recent post-pandemic return to a full-time work schedule, saying the rotational system allowed them to make more money.

Mr Cartwright said yesterday: “In recent weeks, Bahamian straw vendors have expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s lack of care, response, and attention to a number of issues plaguing the Nassau Straw Market, namely the elimination of the rotation system which has brought great economic hardship for many of the vendors who are struggling to make it.”

“While it is acknowledged that the rotation system was never intended to be permanent, its implementation as expressed by many vendors proved to be economically beneficial for vendors.”

“Additionally, the rotation system allowed better spacing of goods and products enhancing the overall presentation to both visitors and Bahamians alike.”



Mr Cartwright urged the government to forge a stronger “consultative and collaborative” partnership with straw vendors. He suggested that the government “immediately” review current policies and the economic impact on vendors and the tourist experience.



He pledged the support of the FNM for straw vendors.

The Ministry of Works and Utilities said last month that the rotational system was a “temporary measure”.

Under that system, vendors worked three days on some weeks and four days on other weeks. They divided into groups A and B, a separation that reduced competition and crowds in the Straw Market.