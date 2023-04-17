EDITORIAL: Disney committed to supporting and involving Bahamians in the development and operations of Lighthouse Point

IN THE last of our guest editorials at The Tribune - with a series of contributors having been invited to offer their views on different issues, today’s editorial is written by Joey Gaskins, regional public affairs director for Disney Cruise Line in The Bahamas & Caribbean.

JUST over a year ago, I joined Disney Cruise Line (DCL) as the regional public affairs director, and since then, I’ve been part of so many incredible initiatives supporting the Bahamian community, our culture and the beautiful place we get to call home. I am grateful to be part of the team sharing The Bahamas with families sailing here from around the globe aboard Disney ships, and I am privileged to work in collaboration with my Disney colleagues and our partners across the Bahamas to create lasting, positive impact in the communities we call home.

DCL is creating a new experience in Eleuthera at Lighthouse Point which will welcome guests next summer. Created in close collaboration with Bahamian artists and advisors, the vibrant island retreat will be a unique celebration of Bahamian culture brought to life with the quality and service of a Disney vacation. While developing this one-of-a-kind island destination, DCL is committed to creating sustainable economic opportunities for Bahamians, protecting and sustaining the natural beauty of the site and celebrating our culture.

Last summer, we launched our new ship, the Disney Wish. Alongside our DCL teams, we invited Bahamian media aboard the ship to experience the wonder of sailing with Disney and share stories of our incredible Bahamian crew. In celebration of the Disney Wish, we launched our Wishes Set Sail programme. DCL donated school supplies to schools across Abaco and Eleuthera, and during the holidays, we promoted literacy through reading visits and book donations. Crew members also visited Ranfurly Homes for Children to spread joy, share gifts and welcome Capt. Mickey. In addition, DCL collaborated with Junior Achievement Bahamas, funding curriculums including financial literacy, entrepreneurship, college preparedness and work readiness programmes. We’re dedicated to inspiring young Bahamians and empowering the next generation to follow their career dreams.

A memorable experience for me was attending Eleuthera’s Junior Junkanoo competition. Disney hosted virtual workshops for students and Disney entertainment professionals to exchange ideas and learn from each other about Junkanoo and costume design, in preparation for the competition. Our goal was to help young Bahamians understand that they could find fulfilling careers by channeling their natural creativity.

Our cast and crew members are the heart of DCL, and The Bahamas is as much a home to Disney as anywhere else in the world. That’s why we’re working diligently to staff Castaway Cay and Lighthouse Point with 100% Bahamian crew. We’ve shown our commitment by hiring Bahamians in key leadership positions at Castaway Cay and in the development of Lighthouse Point. Initially, we estimated a minimum of 120 Bahamians would join construction teams to complete Lighthouse Point and have nearly tripled that number.

We’re also focused on supporting business development and Bahamian ownership in the tourism sector. Our continued funding of the Eleuthera Business Hub in collaboration with the Small Business Development Center/Access Accelerator and Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce has resulted in over $175,000 in grants to support small businesses. We have also offered free construction safety training, and on April 21 and 22, we’re hosting vendor/supplier fairs on Eleuthera and New Providence to share opportunities available. We’re committed to supporting local businesses and involving Bahamians in the development and operations of Lighthouse Point.

From shoreside cast, to shipboard and island crew, to the amazing community and media partners we’ve had the opportunity to work with, it’s programmes like these that make me proud to wear my Disney name tag each day. I’m excited for the year ahead and look forward to sharing more updates.

Learn more about Lighthouse Point and opportunities to join the project: lighthousepointbahamas.com