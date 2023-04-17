Family mourn as mom and daughter found murdered

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE grim discovery of the bodies of Allison Thompson and her 14-year-old daughter Trevorniqua on Friday has reopened wounds for their family - after having lost Allison’s mother and another female relative in similar incidents years ago.

When she was a toddler, Allison’s mother was shot in the head by a neighbour, according to two cousins who spoke to The Tribune yesterday on the condition of anonymity because they were uncomfortable being identified. They said an aunt of theirs was also beaten to death in another incident.

“It’s like a wound just opening up again because that’s the way that (Allison’s) mom died,” one cousin said. “She also had an aunt died in a case like that also whereby the aunt got beat to death (and) was locked up in her house. They didn’t find her body until about two to three days after.”

The partially decomposed bodies of the mother and daughter were found in an apartment on Ross Corner on Friday — the day that would have been Allison’s 38th birthday. Police have since arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with their suspected murder. Police were alerted to the scene after someone smelled a foul odour.

Relatives said the tragic deaths are even more poignant because Allison and Trevorniqua were inseparable.

“The mother-daughter relationship, I said no one could have got in between,” said one cousin. “I say she carry her. She really tote her on her back. She had two kids, but she really tote that Trevorniqua.”

She described Allison as a hard-working woman who struggled to lock down a single job but always found something to do, whether janitorial work or waitressing.

Trevorniqua, a student of TA Thompson, wanted to be a teacher when she grew up, she added.

Police suspect Allison and her daughter were dead as long as a day and a half before their bodies were found.

Asked if relatives noticed they were missing, the cousin explained: “We didn’t know. Our neighbour came (to) us Friday morning and told us that she received a call from one of her friends that lived through the corner of where Allison was living and said that they hadn’t been seeing her in like two days. That ain’t like her.

“Knowing the person that she is, they would have seen her like every morning. But they say they haven’t seen her within two days and she’s a person they will see her every day going to work. She then went on saying that they smelled a little stench and flies around the room or apartment where she was staying.”

Paul Thompson, Allison’s uncle, spoke of family members’ birthday party plans for Allison.

“Some cake right there,” he said. “Now you see how it turn out. This is supposed to be her big celebration day, but what God do is well done. It bothers me more with my little niece. She ain’t had a fighting chance. She just starting out in life. You know, it’s not fair to her.

“I don’t know what take place in that place but it’s hard. Hate to know she gone like that.”