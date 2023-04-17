Migration a major contributor to increase in population according to census report

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE population of The Bahamas increased by 13.6 per cent from 2010 to 2022, with net migration emerging as the primary reason.

The Bahamas National Statistical Institute released preliminary results of the long-awaited Census of Population and Housing on Friday, revealing the population to be 399,314.

The census reveals that the population of New Providence continues to increase compared to other islands. At the same time, Grand Bahama experienced the highest absolute decrease in total population, with a loss of 3,893 people.

Only nine Family Islands experienced population gains — Acklins, Andros, the Berry Islands, Bimini, Cat Island, Eleuthera, Exuma and Cays, Harbour Island and Spanish Wells.

The census, compiled from field data from April 4 to October 31, found men account for 48.22 per cent of the population while women account for 52.78 per cent.

The census considers all residents of The Bahamas, regardless of their legal status. It also accounts for people serving in the diplomatic corps or studying abroad.

The data shows that net migration — the difference between the number of people leaving the country and the number entering the country — has emerged as the chief source of population increase.

“Looking at the components (natural increase and net migration) from 1990 to 2000, the population grew mainly by natural increase. From 2000 to 2010 net migration started to become a contender in population growth for The Bahamas, and by 2022 net migration has become a part of the landscape,” the report said.

Indeed, 24,261 of the population change was due to net migration, compared to 23,592 due to natural increase, which is the difference between live births and deaths.

By comparison, in 2010, net migration accounted for 12,730 of the population change, while natural growth accounted for 35,120.

Nerissa Gibson, the acting managing director of the Bahamas National Statistical Institute, told The Tribune that births declined and the number of deaths increased each year during the intercensal period.

“What we found was the increase in the population is attributed greatly to net migration, meaning that you have more persons migrating to The Bahamas than leaving The Bahamas,” she said.

She said the data shows the death rate in The Bahamas has risen since 2010.



“For one, you had Dorian where we lost a lot of persons in Abaco and East Grand Bahama,” she said. “Then also you had a lot of deaths attributed to COVID-19.”

In percentage terms, the Berry Islands experienced the greatest population change — 25.90 per cent. This was followed by New Providence, which experienced an increase of 21.58 and 20.38 per cent. Conversely, Ragged Island experienced the largest decrease in population — 38.89 per cent.