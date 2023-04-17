Migration a major contributor to increase in population according to census report

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE population of The Bahamas increased by 13.6 per cent from 2010 to 2022, with net migration emerging as the primary reason.
The Bahamas National Statistical Institute released preliminary results of the long-awaited Census of Population and Housing on Friday, revealing the population to be 399,314.
The census reveals that the population of New Providence continues to increase compared to other islands. At the same time, Grand Bahama experienced the highest absolute decrease in total population, with a loss of 3,893 people.
Only nine Family Islands experienced population gains — Acklins, Andros, the Berry Islands, Bimini, Cat Island, Eleuthera, Exuma and Cays, Harbour Island and Spanish Wells.
The census, compiled from field data from April 4 to October 31, found men account for 48.22 per cent of the population while women account for 52.78 per cent.
The census considers all residents of The Bahamas, regardless of their legal status. It also accounts for people serving in the diplomatic corps or studying abroad.
The data shows that net migration — the difference between the number of people leaving the country and the number entering the country — has emerged as the chief source of population increase.
“Looking at the components (natural increase and net migration) from 1990 to 2000, the population grew mainly by natural increase. From 2000 to 2010 net migration started to become a contender in population growth for The Bahamas, and by 2022 net migration has become a part of the landscape,” the report said.
Indeed, 24,261 of the population change was due to net migration, compared to 23,592 due to natural increase, which is the difference between live births and deaths.
By comparison, in 2010, net migration accounted for 12,730 of the population change, while natural growth accounted for 35,120.
Nerissa Gibson, the acting managing director of the Bahamas National Statistical Institute, told The Tribune that births declined and the number of deaths increased each year during the intercensal period.
“What we found was the increase in the population is attributed greatly to net migration, meaning that you have more persons migrating to The Bahamas than leaving The Bahamas,” she said.
She said the data shows the death rate in The Bahamas has risen since 2010.
“For one, you had Dorian where we lost a lot of persons in Abaco and East Grand Bahama,” she said. “Then also you had a lot of deaths attributed to COVID-19.”
In percentage terms, the Berry Islands experienced the greatest population change — 25.90 per cent. This was followed by New Providence, which experienced an increase of 21.58 and 20.38 per cent. Conversely, Ragged Island experienced the largest decrease in population — 38.89 per cent.
Comments
hrysippus 8 hours, 34 minutes ago
So without any inward migration the population of the country would have contracted? Have i interpreted these statistics correctly?
Apostle 8 hours, 11 minutes ago
I'm not a statistician, but not sure whether they are just counting new births and death, school enrollments, voters list, NIB contribution, and legal migration. I have lived in two different communities since 2010 and have never seen anybody from the census bureau nor have I ever completed any questionnaire.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
You're correct. I wasnt contacted either. If they didnt contact legal residents who aren't trying to hide, would stretch belief that they got in contact with people trying to avoid them, but they'll have to explain their collection process, was it that people were expected to volunteer to be surveyed given COVID environment, possible, not sure.
It's also possible that they knew they hadn't touched everyone but the pressure was on to produce a report. I know that happens in regular business environments, dont know to what extent that's valid reasoning for a census
bahamianson 7 hours, 34 minutes ago
I would like to know what the man/woman in the middle is showing the other men/women?
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
Dont get the point. I looked at the photo and the first thing that struck me was how professional they looked, no fake eyelashes, no long store bought hair and no tiger claws.
The photographer staged the photo of 3 women from the bureau. These would be 3 women leading a statistical unit, do they get everything right? Probably not but they'd be in the top percentile of the examples of educational intelligence we want our female children to emulate
