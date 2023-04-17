0

Monday night weather update

As of Monday, April 17, 2023

Weather 1

The worst of the current weather looks to be to the south or north east of New Providence – embedded thunderstorms are in a line from The Abacos, eastern New Providence and South Andros.

Videos courtesy of BASCWN

Weather 2

Weather 3

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment