New Providence sees a significant increase in density in preliminary census of population and housing

NEW Providence has grown even more crowded in the last decade, with preliminary census results showing the island’s increase in population density.

According to the census, there are 3,707 residents per square mile on New Providence, an increase of 627 over 2010. By a long way, Harbour Island and Spanish Wells were the second most dense islands, with a 267 per square mile population.

Pinewood is the constituency with the highest population density, with 19,031.79 people per square mile. Englerston, Nassau Village, Centreville and Bain and Grants Town follow Pinewood.

The least dense constituency is Killarney, which only has 571.57 people per square mile.

New Providence has 296,522 residents —74.26 per cent of people in the country, according to the census. Compared to 2010, when the previous census was performed, the island has experienced a 4.17 per cent increase.

Killarney is the largest constituency by population size, with 17,679 people. Bamboo Town, Golden Isles, Fox Hill and Elizabeth are the next most populous constituencies. With 8989 residents, Yamacraw is the least populous constituency on the island.

Overall, population density in The Bahamas increased from 65.3 persons per square mile in 2010 to 74.2 persons in 2022. In addition to New Providence, Bimini and the Berry Islands experienced increases in population density.

Meanwhile, researchers found 79,660 households in New Providence and an average household size of 3.72. In 2010, there were 70,222 households on New Providence and an average size of 3.51.