Police pursuit ends with man fatally shot

A MAN was killed in a police-involved shooting after a car chase that ended in a gunfight in the Seven Hills area, officers reported yesterday.

The incident took place shortly before 4pm when officers from the Southwestern Division were conducting routine traffic checks in the area of Fire Trail and Gladstone Roads.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, speaking to reporters at the scene of the shooting yesterday, said: “They observed the driver of a dark-coloured Nissan Cube acting suspiciously.

They attempted to stop the driver, however he sped off at a high rate of speed – thus a chase ensued which ended in the Seven Hills area where there was an exchange of gunshots which resulted in the driver being shot fatally.”

She added that the coroner had been called to the scene and was taking charge of the investigation.