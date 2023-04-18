Bahamas at a political crossroads

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Greetings. And thank you very much for the space in your five-day publication, I appreciate it, as I tried to rummage through some actual facts, pointing to an extinction of the Bahamian populace, as it were, and not too distant from now.

You know, I have little to no tolerance for people, especially so-called politicians, these legislators of the Laws of the Land... who during the political campaign trail had enunciated that they possessed the answers and solutions for whatever were the social ills, plaguing these islands, rocks and cays... and when the rubber placarded the road, the proof of this knowledge was anything but contrary field.

And what irks me the most is boldness, the up in your face contemptuous postering, with no feeling of sin whatsoever... these brassy politicians need to be called out?

This is definitely not what the Founding Father Of this nation had in mind, and I trust that Father God moves swiftly to have removed from the precinct of our Parliament these kind.

As I surveyed the world conditions, this is not the time, nor place to tolerate these manipulators, after all we have five thousand students graduating every June, and it is a serious thing to not have opportunities for them...and where it is perceived that there was no work, or jobs for them, and even me, being a senior citizen, gone through the Family Island upbringing, my stint in law enforcement, even my faith, finds myself challenged with the rigors Of Life...and if it were not for the graces and good mercies of Father God, I would have succumbed long ago.

So, how much more ought we to expect from children entering this second phase of their lives?

The playing field, therefore, becomes rife for their introduction into crime and criminalities - that question is inexcusable, no matter who may not want to hear it.

So, what is really the level of commitment on the part of Bahamian politicians, and where does their love lie? Surely, I am hard pressed to agree that it is devoted to the Bahamian people? Because if this were the case, we would not have in excess of one hundred thousand foreigners in the land on work permits, when scores and scores of Bahamians were unemployed?

There are also the very high levels of discontentment among ordinary Bahamians regarding all of these Caribbean people living working and exporting their remunerations back to their homelands, and I am really not certain of what taxes if any were being paid into our NIB scheme, and/or the Public Treasury of The Bahamas, by them?

Editor, moving right along, I must continue to do these writings for the benefit of posterity. And in light of how regulations were established to hold violators to account, what are the enforcement mechanisms for politicians who violate the codes of conduct in The Bahamas?

For it is unfair, for one side of the country only to be tried for crimes allegedly committed, and those of us who were old enough to see and to know that politicians were not being dealt the same cards, if you will, but why?

Editor, you might be wondering what I am talking about? So, tell me, and I have not heard the extent to which, politicians that had not declared their net worth by the deadline for filings...yet, none have been charged with these Crimes, when the Law has provided the Penalty for breaches, these breaches, imprisonment, why?

And there are ordinary law-abiding Citizens being arrested for their beliefs, rights to freedom of speech, of expression, right to association, rights of movements, etc, yet, they were arrested for these very rights that the Constitution of The Bahamas has enshrined belonging to every and all Bahamians, but why?

Where there were escalating breaches, unanswered, it cannot be right that the powers that be are being allowed to continue despite the strikes against them?

For the founding father of these islands, rocks and cays have created all of the required checks and balances, needed for the true spirit of the Law, but what have we seen? A total disregard for it, but why?

You might ask why am I behaving this way?

Because, I know what Father God will do, where He finds that politicians were still on the same road to destruction, and as I have seen in Sacred scriptures, people who were not really affiliated with the wrongdoers, got hurt as well... just pleading with the manipulators to please right your ship before Father God steps in?

Finally, and since it appears that the powers that be want to write the laws for many matters that were in dispute, and have entered on two referendums, and now we are back, going on the same road, but why? What or who are driving these endeavours, the Bahamian people want to know?

Let it be known, that The Bahamian people cannot, and will not ever surrender their individual sovereignty to the Central Authority, never ever, period.

On the one hand, the Citizens of this country voted into Parliament, candidates from the thirty-nine (39) Constituencies, so that they would 1 - ensure the protection of the state, and 2 - looking after the welfare Of The Bahamian people.

But, what have we seen? A complete turnaround, why?

In light Of what Sacred scriptures have quantified... That whatsoever a man Sow, that shall he also reap. Concomitantly, “Whatsoever ye do to the least of these thy brethren, ye have done it unto me, says God Most High has spoken”. And Lord, behold your words are forever settled in the Heavens, hallelujah, amen.

These political missteps will one day after a while return to haunt the violators, I might add.

From my interactions with the Late Sir Lynden Oscar (Former) Prime Minister Of The Bahamas. Not once can, nor do I recall that he did anything contrary to harm the Bahamian people.

Sir Lynden was a man that if there were any disputes, labour disputes taking place in Hotels, involving management workers, Bahamian workers, he, himself would show up there and after being apprised Of all the facts, where the management were at fault... he would tell them point blank... That you cannot treat my people that way... if you refused, he would tell you that that immigration clearance that you have, will be canceled, or is being canceled, and for you will have whatever time to leave the country, etc?

But in comparison, I don’t know who are these people we have in power nowadays?

FRANK GILBERT

Nassau,

April 15, 2023.