Man accused of killing mom and daughter arraigned

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN is in jail after prosecutors accused him of killing Allison Thompson, 37, and her 14-year-old daughter Trevoniqua Thompson on Friday.

Blake Strachan, 23, allegedly killed the women in a building on Ross Corner sometime between April 11 and 14th.

Police found the partially decomposed remains of the victims in their apartment. It is estimated that the bodies were there for a day and a half before they were found.

Strachan will be served with a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI) on July 27.

Relatives described the mother-daughter pair as inseparable.

Their deaths are the latest tragedy the family has experienced, having lost Allison’s mother and another woman relative in separate murders years ago.