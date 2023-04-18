MURDER VICTIMS’ PICTURES LEAKED: Family distraught after crime scene photos were shared on social media

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

GRAPHIC crime scene photos of the mother and daughter murdered on Friday have been shared on social media, prompting police to investigate the leak.

The horrific photos show the bodies of Allison Thompson, 35, and her 14-year-old daughter Trevorniqua, bruised and decaying.

The photos were shared in WhatsApp groups and Facebook threads.

Relatives of the women say they are seeking legal representation over the leak, which has disturbed the heartbroken family.

The investigation into the leak comes after Blake Strachan, 23, was charged with murder in the deaths of the women.

“Only the coroners and the police had access to the body and you could see that the body (in the photos) was situated on the outside of the building,” a cousin of the deceased women said yesterday. “You understand me? So, nobody to say… a civilian or whomever was upstairs (at the apartment) to be able to take those photos.”

“There is nothing they could say. Why? How? Your job is to take the photos, deal with the crime, not to put the pictures out there. I don’t care how much views or how you want the public to feel about it, it’s wrong.

“They (police) would have to explain to the family how the pictures got out there because that is gruesome. You understand me? You aren’t giving people time to breathe, to grieve.

“The mother (Allison) leaves behind a child and then you have other children within the family who have access to phones so they will see them. That was nothing that should’ve been shown to the public. That goes to show that this system broken bad.”

Some social media users have expressed outrage over the sharing of the photos.

The cousin said she is grateful for their support but wants people to stop sharing the pictures.

“That isn’t the way you want to remember a person,” she said. “They have to remember they also have daughters, mothers, other female family members and that’s a minor, you aren’t supposed to show her face.”

She said the family has spoken with a lawyer to determine the next course of action.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said the matter is under investigation, though she did not confirm whether police suspect a member of the RBPF leaked the photos.

“I am not certain as to how they were leaked but I can say to you that we are conducting an investigation and wherever we find that there are breeches we will take decisive action,” she said.

“I do apologise for however they may have gotten out. I cannot say how they did, but we are going to do due diligence in the matter and where we find that there are breeches, the chips will fall.”

CSP Skippings said police contacted the family and would meet them to discuss the leaked photos.