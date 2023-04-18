Public Service training ongoing to improve mid-level management skills

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THIRTY-SEVEN public service workers participated in an Assistant Secretary Assessment Exercise yesterday to improve their skills.

State Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said: “We are in the mode of conducting a workforce audit understanding where there are hallow middles, where there are gaps in personnel, in the public service or human resources. And the assessments that we are embarking upon today and over the next few weeks will fill senior executive roles in the public service. These three weeks will be one of training, one of testing, or assessment for these mid-level managers in the public service.

“It’s very important, because we need to build capacity, we have attrition that’s going on a regular basis. Whether it’s through retirement, or persons simply leaving the Public Service for other opportunities. So, this isn’t a method to build our capacity, but to ensure that in doing so that the persons or the participants are equipped, tested and ready for the roles.”

Mrs Glover-Rolle said the 37 workers yesterday came from all over the world.

“We do have some participants who have flown in from various public service missions, ministries and missions around the world,” she said. “So, it’s inclusive of the Family Islands and some of our international missions. These are the persons who are at the next level. We had prequalifying exams that took place over the past few weeks. And these are the top 37 that were successful in passing the prequalifying exam.”