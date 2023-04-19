FNM women want police to ‘vigorously’ probe allegation

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

WOMEN Free National Movement leaders yesterday called for police to vigorously investigate assault allegations involving a sitting Member of Parliament.

A woman made a complaint to the police against the MP on April 7, accusing him of rape and making death threats against her and her family.

During a press conference yesterday, prominent women members of the FNM discussed the matter and the broader fight against domestic violence.

Former FNM Senator Heather Hunt said she disapproves of how the police have discussed the investigation to date.

“The first statement from the police was ‘we’ll see how this goes.’ That’s an unacceptable response,” she said. “At this point, we are expecting the police to aggressively investigate, carry out due process and transparency... the same way and with the same vigor, for example, that they dragged those women in Goodman’s Bay a couple of weeks ago for assembly, or in the same way that they vigorously prosecute and persecute whom they should use, some may say for political purposes or not. But if they can do that with such vigour and such energy, we’re calling upon them to do the same thing with this and all domestic violence allegations.

“We want an aggressive and transparent investigation and we do not want a let’s see where this goes because that is the quote that came from the police when asked. So we’re not going to wait and see how it goes. We want you to tell us right now, immediately, the state and the status of the investigation and be transparent and report to the people on this case.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Bernard “BK” Bonamy told The Tribune on Sunday that police will say “exactly what happened” in the matter when their investigation is complete.

For her part, Senator Maxine Seymour said the government should prioritise constructing a sanctuary for women and children.

“Last year, $500,000 was allocated in the budget to build a women’s shelter, which was grossly inadequate and disproportionate based on sums allocated to other priorities, like travel and hosting celebratory events,” she said. “In fiscal 2022-2023, the new day government is spending $5.2 million on our independence celebration and $16.1m on travel and subsistence and $0 on the construction of a safe home for abused and battered women.”

Meanwhile, Senator Barnett-Ellis noted that draft legislation for a Gender Violence Bill remains in limbo.

“Violence against our daughters, our sisters and our friends impacts and affects all of us,” she said. “Not just the victims, but the friends and family members that must walk that journey with them. As legislators, we must embody and embrace the ideals of our legislation.”

“This administration has sent mixed messages on matters related to women and children. Unchecked violence against women not only escalates but it impacts our communities in many different ways.”