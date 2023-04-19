Sears and White support marital rape legislation

By JADE RUSSELL

FORT Charlotte MP Alfred Sears and St Anne’s MP Adrian White said yesterday that they support criminalising marital rape.

Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller’s views were less clear. He told reporters “rape is rape,” but said he did not want to discuss the matter until later.

The parliamentarians were the latest to be asked their views on the topic as the Davis administration weighs amending the Sexual Offences Act to make marital rape unlawful.

“During the debate and when the debate comes before Parliament, I can state as the Member of Parliament for Fort Charlotte, that I support the criminalisation of rape in any circumstances,” Mr Sears, the Minister for Works and Utilities, said.

“That’s my position and I’ve stated my position without any ambiguity.”

Mr White said: “My stance on marital rape is that it should be criminalised. Relationships are complicated whether you’re married or not married. But the rights of a woman (and) the rights of a man, in a marital relationship, not to be forced to do something that they’re not consenting to, should be a punishable offence.”

“We have a punishment right now for those that rape outside of marriage. And consideration needs to be given to whether the punishment to rape inside of marriage is equivalent to what it is outside, or if it’s slightly different.”

Mr White said rape in marriage should lead to the dissolution of that marriage.

“The bottom line is if rape is ever a question in a marriage, that married couple should get counselling and realistically, it’s probably that relationship is over,” he said. “And it should come to an end not only for the benefit of the husband and for the wife, but also the children that live in that household.”

Last week, House Speaker Patricia Deveaux said she abhors rape but couldn’t say whether marital rape should be criminalised because she isn’t married.

Her comments enraged some Bahamians.

Reacting to her comments, Mr White said: “A lot of people did not agree with her response. But I will give her credit because she did put herself forward and go on the record for doing that. So, we have to take individuals where they are. And as a society, we have to bring everybody together so we’re on the same page. And right now, the page that we need to be on is considering what punishments should be in place for marital rape after it’s criminalised.”

Asked about his position, Mr Miller said: “Rape is rape. What’s the difference with marital rape and whatever rape? Rape is rape.”

Pressed on the matter, he said: “This is something I’m very passionate about, but I don’t want to speak to it. But believe me, I’m very passionate about it and at some point publicly, I will make my views known wholeheartedly but I really don’t want to speak to it prematurely, I don’t want to speak to it now.”