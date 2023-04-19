Stem cell research and therapy legislation to be replaced, says Darville

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said yesterday the government would repeal and replace the Stem Cell Research and Therapy Act with a modern law.

The last Christie administration passed the current law in 2013. Controversy erupted when multi-millionaire Peter Nygard claimed in a YouTube video that he initiated and helped to write the legislation.

“In 2013, we passed a stem cell legislation,” Dr Darville told The Tribune. “In 2014, we passed some stem cell regulations which allowed individuals who are into cell therapies and stem cells to be able to do research and administer certain therapies. The programme advanced.

“We had some companies that operated from here, some therapies were administered and we, in 2022-2023, the legislation is a bit older and the science has advanced so we need to repeal and replace it so that we can capture what’s happening in 2023.”

Dr Darville said the new law would put The Bahamas on the cutting edge in terms of attracting scientists and researchers.

“A lot of people are interested in coming to The Bahamas and for us to benefit from medical tourism, this particular legislation allows a lot of professors, a lot of technicians to be able to come to our area and administer these lifesaving therapies to patients around the world,” he said.

Dr Darville mentioned the impending changes at a HEALinc Future Health Summit at Atlantis on Monday.

“A lot of work must go into this issue to repeal and replace the current act,” he said. “And when we get to that point, of course, it needs to be drafted by the AG’s office.

“And then there needs to be consultation, not only locally, but internationally along with the stem cell committee necessary in order for us to come up with something that is workable and something that is safe.”