Atlantis and its sudden concerns

EDITOR, The Tribune.

It is with great interest and mostly baffled as I read in the daily newspapers about the various articles penned by Atlantis president and managing director Audrey Oswell that were published in protest of Royal Caribbean International (RCI) Royal Beach Club proposed to be developed on the western side of Paradise Island. As we all know by now that RCI was given Government approval pending environment impact assessment reports to go forward with its $100m project.

Does Audrey Oswell really concern about the environmental impact or is it just a smoke screen? I stand to be corrected but I personally cannot recall at any time that I have heard her voice her concern so aggressively about any other environmental issues in our country. I did not see any publication from her nor heard her say anything about the recent spill that occurred in Exuma that posed a threat to the environment. What about the sunken vessel in Abaco that could possibly pose a threat to the environment? What about the sunken mailboat at Potter’s Cay dock that could also pose a threat to the environment?

For a very long time derelict boats littered Potter’s Cay dock shouldn’t they be an environmental concern? Where was her voice? Maybe she said something about it aggressively in the daily paper but who knew? There are so many environmental issues and concerns around The Bahamas involving developers. Since Audrey Oswell took the helm at Atlantis at any time did she ever voice any concerns in the press? Maybe she did.

Could it be that she possibly wanted such a project for Atlantis, but it was afforded to RCI? Could it be that she was under the impression that no other major hospitality project should be on Paradise Island besides Atlantis? Could it be the Atlantis president and managing director came to a misguided conclusion that they are the owners and/or controllers of Paradise Island, and that the government should not and cannot grant any approval for a major project without their consent and blessings?

Atlantis’ boss went as far as exercising undue influence over the employees by publicly asking them to voice concerns to the government over RCI approval to invest $100m to develop the western portion of Paradise Island. It is very interesting because this employer filed an injunction in the courts against the hotel union who was seeking to represent these same employees who she now wants to speak out against RCI’s project. If am not mistaken I think that’s a first. I pray that the staff will not be faced with an ultimatum such as do it, speak up, or else.

Could it be that Atlantis’ major concern is the fear of competition that RCI Royal Beach Club will bring to Paradise Island with such a massive project investment of $100m on its development? Who knows, maybe Atlantis guests and others on Paradise Island would want to experience the Royal Beach Club. Such a project would attract many more visitors the country which is a plus for The Bahamas and its economy.

RCI has had a very long healthy presence in our country for decades to be exact 50 years, which is coincidentally our 50th year of Independence. RCI has always been a good corporate citizen partnering with The Bahamas and their cruise ships has been bringing visitors to our shores in the millions over the years contributing enormously to our economy and assisting with keeping our people employed. Additionally, RCI has created hundreds of jobs if not thousands over the years for Bahamians in Nassau, Grand Bahama, and the Berry Islands (Coco Cay). Furthermore, Royal Beach club will add more employment in the construction field, and it will continue in facility itself when it is open with sustainable jobs for our Bahamian people for years to come. This project if successful with its environmental impact assessment reports is a win-win for the people of The Bahamas with its public private partnership.

According to Michael Bayley, president and CEO of RCI, “this project will be the gold standard in The Bahamas”, I would go further and say that possibly it will be the gold standard in the Caribbean region.

I am of the opinion that RCI has a very good track record in The Bahamas. I recalled in late 2018 on board the new Symphony of the Seas, on its inaugural voyage to Nassau at the ceremony Mr Bayley announcing that RCI will provide all the food supplies to Bahamas Feeding Network headed by Mr Philip Smith and as I sat there, I said to myself what a very kind gesture and the many hungry people in our city that will be fed. To this date, the assistance continues.

Let’s not forget that devastating monstrous and deadly category 5 hurricane Dorian which directly hit Abaco and Grand Bahama in September 2019. When the “all clear” was given, RCI went in and set up a fully resourced field kitchen on Grand Bahama feeding the people for quite some time also used one of its cruise ships to help evacuate and assist our people.

During the Covid-19 pandemic that crippled the world in so many ways, RCI home ported their cruise ship here in The Bahamas and continued to bring visitors to our shores who met the health requirements established by the government thus constantly contributing to the Bahamian economy and keeping our people employed who work in that area.

It is quite possible that there are environmental issues with many projects in The Bahamas, including Atlantis. We all know the common adage that says, “When you live in glass house don’t throw stones”.

RCI must meet the environmental impact standards set by the government of The Bahamas. They should be given a fair chance and the opportunity like every other developer to meet the requirements at the least or surpass those standards in order to be granted the absolute approval to go forward and develop a portion of the western side of Paradise Island with an investment of $100m in its Royal Beach Club.

GARY Z RUSSELL

April 18, 2023