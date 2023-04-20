Body of woman found in canal with bullet wounds

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE bullet-riddled body of a woman was found submerged in waters near the South Beach canals yesterday.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said: “Sometime around 3pm this afternoon, our department was notified that the body of a female was found submerged in waters here at the South Beach canals.

“Officers responded along with officers from the Marine Support Unit and on arrival, confirmed that a female was submerged in waters. She was retrieved from the water and upon close examination, it was discovered that she had gunshot injuries to the upper body and the lower body.”

“At present, we don’t know who the individual is. However, she’s believed to be in her late 30s (or) early 40s and so we want to make an appeal to family members who may not have seen their loved one in the past maybe 24 hours, we’re asking you to reach out to the officers of the Criminal Investigation Department.

“We’re asking you to go down there and bring an ID so that we... could find out exactly who this female may be. She was discovered by a group of males who were in the area swimming around the same time.”

The latest incident comes less than a week after two women were found brutally murdered.