Bowleg still ‘investigating’ position on marital rape law

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

YOUTH, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg suggested he is conflicted on whether marital rape should be criminalised.

He said he is still investigating the issue.

“I wouldn’t say whether I support it or not, it’s still something that is being looked at,“ he said yesterday.

“You have to truly look at it from all aspects, the holistic approach of it, biblically and all other means of it. So, for me, I’m still debating and investigating the information so that when I truly decide to make a decision, it would be based on facts and what I think it should be.

“But I don’t believe that any man or woman should be taken advantage of in any form or fashion when it comes to rape.”

The Bahamas’ legal system is one of about 35 worldwide that does not recognise marital rape without conditions.

Reporters have asked Members of Parliament their position on the matter as the Davis administration weighs amending the Sexual Offences Act to criminalise the act.

Golden Gates MP Pia Glover-Rolle said she supports such legislation but suggested consultation with people is needed first.

She said yesterday: “I think I’ve been on record a few times saying rape is rape. The context of the relationship doesn’t change what the definition of rape is. It’s non-consensual sex, so (criminalising martial rape is) very important, but what is also important is that we have conversations with all of the stakeholders.

“I think we’ve definitely shown our commitment to getting this done. We’ve had numerous town hall meetings; I’ve been to all, except one and every time the meeting ends, I’m present and the stakeholders say more conversation needs to happen.

“We have to ensure that we’re watching for all the loopholes. There’s a lot that has to be covered in this in terms of reparations, in terms of saying that you know, we understand women’s rights, we understand children’s rights, but this is a bigger and broader picture of human rights and then that speaks to our constitutional conversation.

“So, I think that it’s always important to do things comprehensively as opposed to rushing. I don’t think that this is not an important bill, it’s very important, but we have to make sure that we consider every aspect and any loopholes.

“This conversation comes to us consulting with the stakeholders. Sometimes, you know, people say consult with stakeholders and then when you consult with stakeholders, they say why?”

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis also said he supports criminalising marital rape. However, critics noted yesterday that he did nothing to achieve this as Prime Minister despite pledging to do so.

“Rape is rape whether in marriage or in a relationship and these are matters that have to be dealt with. An individual should not be afraid to speak the truth,” Dr Minnis said yesterday.