Golf course ‘a new era’ for island

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A multimillion-dollar Jack Nicklaus Heritage Championship Golf Course on Jack’s Bay Club and Resort Community in Eleuthera will help usher in a new era of economic prosperity for the island, creating valuable opportunities for Bahamians, Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis said yesterday.

On Wednesday, Mr Davis, with officials from Nicklaus Design and Eleuthera Properties Ltd, the developer behind Jack’s Bay Club project, participated in a groundbreaking ceremony, singling the start of construction for the 18-hole golf championship course.

Officials said the $20m golf course, scheduled for completion by 2025, will feature characteristics unique to the region.

“Today’s groundbreaking represents and exciting step forward for Eleuthera and for The Bahamas,” Prime Minister Davis said at a ceremony in Eleuthera yesterday.

“Congratulations on the first in the world 18 Jack Nicklaus hole golf course, designed by the world’s best. It will be the first of its kind, as I said, anywhere in the world, and, of course, I recognise the Tiger Woods playground course that is here as well.”

Mr Davis welcomed the project’s addition “to our treasured tourism product”.

“Today, I must admit I am truly excited. I am excited because Jack’s Bay is poised to usher in a new era of economic prosperity for South Eleuthera, providing valuable opportunities for Bahamians while attracting new visitors and residents to this extraordinary island,” he said.

“The government is committed to transporting this transformation by advancing infrastructural developments in Eleuthera, including the airport and healthcare facilities. This investment will ensure that both locals and tourists have access to essential services, further enhancing the island’s appeal as a premiere destination.”

Howard Milstein, executive chairman of the Nicklaus Companies, also expressed joy about the development and said the company felt honoured to be a part of this “remarkable project”.

“It will generate attention for The Bahamas throughout the world and I’m here to assure you that we’re going to make that happen,” he said. “After designing over 435 golf courses in 46 countries and over the past 50 years, it’s very rare for our company to announce a first and this will be the very first Niklaus Heritage golf course.”

Jacks Bay is an exclusive club and residential community on Eleuthera’s lush southern coast. Its principals include Sir Franklyn Wilson, chairman of Eleuthera Properties Ltd, and Tommy Turnquest, deputy chairman.

“In addition to the pride of knowing Sir Franklyn and having been the beneficiary of his business and political advice, I want to say that this development is significant for entrepreneurship in tourism in The Bahamas,” said Tourism and Investments Minister Chester Cooper. “We hope that this will not only be a catalyst for development in this area but a catalyst for more Bahamians getting involved in the tourism business.”

More than 100 people are currently working on Jack’s Bay, which officials expect to increase with the construction of the new golf course.