Measured responses on MP rape allegations

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party and Free National Movement parliamentarians offered measured responses to the severe allegations involving one of their colleagues yesterday –– acknowledging the severity of the claims while stressing the MP is entitled to due process.

Elected officials were careful not to defend nor condemn their colleague as the House of Assembly met for the first time yesterday since a woman claimed she was raped and assaulted by a sitting MP, her ex-boyfriend.

Both parties had wrestled internally with how to respond to the explosive allegations but have thus far chosen to be balanced with their public messaging.

“They’re accusations, they’re accusations,” former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday. “Nothing has been proven, everyone is innocent until proven otherwise.”

“I am only surprised that the member has not been called in for questioning. After all, the FNM members were called in for questions, were investigated and dealt with, whether appropriately or not, very quickly. Why hasn’t this particular member been called in? One has to look at that.”

On Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Bernard “BK” Bonamy confirmed to ZNS police had not yet interviewed the accused. He said police were accumulating additional information before doing so.

Responding to the matter, FNM Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright focused on the quality of the police investigation, demanding the same standard be applied to the MP that would be applied to anyone else.

“The opposition underscores that these are very serious allegations,” he said in a statement. “Our parliamentary caucus is watching the matter, as is everyone else. We are a country of laws and everyone should be held to the same standard.

“We will await to hear the outcome as the Royal Bahamas Police Force conducts their investigation. There is, of course, a presumption of innocence in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas but all matters must be treated fairly and all such claims taken seriously by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

“On the larger issue of violence against women, as a nation, a woman’s right to live free from violence is non-negotiable and those that perpetrate acts of violence on women and girls should find no refuge from public rebuke nor the full brunt of the law.”

FNM leader Michael Pintard declined to comment on the matter. Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has also not commented.

Echoing the tone of Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Myles Laroda, the State Minister responsible for National Insurance, said the allegations against the MP ought to be taken seriously.

“Well, I’d like to say this. The allegations are taken seriously, it’s not a trivial matter but I also believe in due process and let the process play out before I comment,” he said yesterday.

“It’s a serious allegation, especially in the climate that we live in, but we also have to respect due process.”

Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg expressed confidence in the Royal Bahamas Police Force to investigate the matter.

“Well, the system has a process, in everything is a process, everything is ongoing,” he said. “I believe that there is quite a lot of confidence in the police to do their investigation thoroughly and properly and the way that it should be done. And when that is finished and said and done then the facts will be revealed, so we just need to allow the process to take its place.”

Parliamentarians with maverick reputations have also offered restrained commentary.

Asked about the matter on Tuesday, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said: “The RBPF investigates matters, and I don’t interfere with them.”

In a voice note yesterday that made no reference to the allegations against the MP, Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell said: “Here’s some advice for public figures. Hold your head. There’s a time to speak, there’s a time for silence. That’s what the Bible says. Right now, silence is golden.”