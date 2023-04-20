Police investigate alleged sexual assault on cruise ship

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating allegations that a nurse sexually assaulted a 43-year-old American woman on a cruise ship.

A 34-year-old suspect has been arrested.

Police said the female passenger from Cleveland, Ohio, was allegedly assaulted on Tuesday while on board a cruise ship. The woman visited the infirmary for medical attention.

“It was during this time that she was administered a dosage of medication by a male nurse, who allegedly sexually assaulted her moments later,” police said.

Police press liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings confirmed to reporters that the suspect is not a Bahamian and was an employee.

Investigations continue.