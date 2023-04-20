Police investigate alleged sexual assault on cruise ship

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
POLICE are investigating allegations that a nurse sexually assaulted a 43-year-old American woman on a cruise ship.
A 34-year-old suspect has been arrested.
Police said the female passenger from Cleveland, Ohio, was allegedly assaulted on Tuesday while on board a cruise ship. The woman visited the infirmary for medical attention.
“It was during this time that she was administered a dosage of medication by a male nurse, who allegedly sexually assaulted her moments later,” police said.
Police press liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings confirmed to reporters that the suspect is not a Bahamian and was an employee.
Investigations continue.
ThisIsOurs 19 hours, 6 minutes ago
Sounds like he said/she said. I dont know why the police acted so rashly, they should have taken their time to gather evidence and not been swayed by comments from cruise ship management
themessenger 18 hours, 43 minutes ago
Quick to investigate and arrest in the case of anyone foreign, when it comes to investigating a complaint against one of the ruling elite by a local girl the underside of the carpet is the only thing that will see the light of day, SMT!
