FNM deputy calls Gonsalves’ commentary on Bahamas’ judiciary ‘unwarranted’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright defended the Bahamian judiciary after a Caribbean leader launched a high-profile attack on the institution.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves lambasted Caribbean judges for granting bail to people charged with murder during a CARICOM symposium on violence on Tuesday in Trinidad and Tobago.

He said: “I saw in the numbers from The Bahamas. Where (do) those judges live? On Mars?”

Mr Cartwright disapproved of the comments.

He said in a statement yesterday: “The recent comments by St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, criticising Bahamian judges at the CARICOM’s Regional Symposium to address crime and violence as a Public Health Issue are unfortunate and irresponsible.

“The criticism levelled at the Bahamian judiciary was unwarranted, lacked consideration and acknowledgement of the fundamental constitutional protections and presumption of innocence afforded citizens of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas as is the case in other Caribbean nations.”

While acknowledging the need for judicial reform, the FNM Deputy Leader said Prime Minister Gonsalves’ comments undermined the efforts of Bahamian judges.

“Though there has been a reasonable and widely accepted argument for the need for judicial reform across the region to address the increase in crime his comments unjustifiably undermine the outstanding efforts and commitment of Bahamian judges to carry out their constitutional duty,” he said.



“Notwithstanding the challenges we face in our region we must continue to move with an optimism, diligence and resolve on the crime front. We should remain hopeful that our collective will, anchored by strategic national, regional partnerships and multilateral alliances will lead to a more peaceful and secure Caribbean region for all our people.”

Local attorney Bjorn Ferguson also criticised Mr Gonsalves’ comments, saying people should be more prudent when discussing the judiciary.

Mr Ferguson stressed that each situation in which a person is granted bail is unique.