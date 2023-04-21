Man murdered in Seabreeze Lane area in his vehicle

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating after a man was shot dead in the Seabreeze Lane area last night.

Police press liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said that, shortly before 9pm, the department received information of gunshots being heard in the area.

“Officers responded and information received is that the driver of a two-door silver Honda Civic was traveling east along Seabreeze Lane when the occupants of a dark-coloured Japanese vehicle pulled alongside the vehicle,” she said.

“It’s reported that two males exited the vehicle, both of whom are armed with firearms, opened fire on the victim and his vehicle, which resulted in the victim being shot multiple times. In an effort to evade the suspects, the victim vehicle crashed into a wall just behind me. He succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

The victim is believed to be in his early 20s and is not known to police at this time.

Asked if a firearm was discovered inside the victim’s vehicle, Skippings confirmed: “Upon examining the vehicle, we did discover a firearm inside the vehicle.”

Earlier in the evening, another man was shot as he sat in his vehicle outside his place of work in the area of Quintine Alley. He was reported to be in critical condition in hospital last night.

The victim, a 34-year-old man who lives in Zirconia Street, was parked outside his workplace when a man exited a black Juke Jeep, approached the victim, produced a firearm and shot him multiple times before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital by private vehicle.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to call the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3 or Crime Stoppers on 328-TIPS.