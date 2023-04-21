Second Gender Based Violence prevention Family Island Coordination Council launched in Grand Bahama

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

The second Gender Based Violence (GBV) prevention Family Island Coordination Council was launched in Grand Bahama on Friday.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development Joel Lewis commended the 16 council members for stepping forward and giving service to help turn around the crisis of violence and abuse in the country.

The Department of Gender and Family Affairs in the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development held the official launch at New Life Worship Center under the theme “Family Islands U.N.I.T.E. for a Safer Bahamas: Uniting Neighbours - Igniting - Together- Empowering.”

The first FICC was launched in Abaco on March 30.

Mr Lewis, who spoke on behalf of Minister Obie Wilchcombe, said that Bahamian families are being scarred by the violence and abuse that is threatening the livelihood of the nation.

"We want to respond holistically to complex challenges that are destroying families; and women and girls who are disproportionately affected,” he said.

"If it is allowed to continue, it will create a public health crisis that can also destroy the socio-economic status of the family.

"I encourage you to join hands with us to prevent this deadly culture that is besetting us called violence," said Mr Lewis.

The Ministry of Social Services Gender and Family Section is using the Conceptual Framework of the 2015 National Strategic Plan to address GBV, formally developed by the 2013 Gender Based Taskforce.

According to PS Lewis, the goal is to create "a wrap-around effect action plan" to prevent violence and abuse in the country.

He clarified that it has absolutely nothing to do with the LGBTQ community.

"We found out the men were being abused too. So, we referred to it as gender as opposed to just women.”

In a 2021 Report by former Police Commissioner Paul Rolle, Mr Lewis noted that domestic violence matters increased that year by 19 percent. There were 3,283 incidents, compared to 2,754 in 2020, he said.

And during that period, a total of 179 cases were investigated by the Sexual Offenses Unit.

Even though that figure represented a 16 percent decrease from 2020, Mr Lewis said that even one incident is too much.

"We have much work to do council members, he said. We have to make a deliberate effort to reach our young people and direct them toward a path of longevity and productivity."

Senator Kirkland Russell, deputy director of Urban Renewal, said the launch is a "landmark day" for GB.

He stated that the GB FICC is a vital step toward addressing dire issues affecting women and girls in the community.

Mr Russell said it is not a women's issue, but a human rights issue that takes the form of physical, mental, emotional, sexual, and psychological abuse.

He noted that UN Women reports that one in three women worldwide has experienced physical and sexual violence in their lifetime.

"Sadly, here in the Bahamas, gruesome reports of violence against women and girls shockingly make our headline far too often. This does not even count the stories that we, unfortunately, do not hear.

"This is unacceptable. We need more than lip service; we need action. We must unite to put an end to this injustice," Senator Russell said.

Elaine Sands, of the Department of Gender and Family Affairs, said the action plan will include all islands of The Bahamas to zero in on GBV to eradicate and prevent violence in the entire Bahamas.

Leila Green, of the Bahamas Crisis Center, was on the Gender Taskforce and the Committee that came up with the idea of the coordinating council.

"Each island and each community is different, and we need people who know the community and who people can trust because GBV is a very sensitive area," she stressed.

"They (council members) will have to call on their professionalism. They have to be confidential because the people who they are going to serve expect and deserve that," she said.

The GB FICC members are Pastor Simeon Outten, Leonette Bright, Probation Officer; Lakisha Johnson, School Psychologist; Felisha McBride, Bahamas Resilience Center; Dr Andy Laing, Assistant Professor University of the Bahamas; Assistant Superintendent of Police Nicola Sears; Police officer Sasha Gibson; April Garvey, Advocate; Lloyd Grant, Men's Desk, Gender, and Family Affairs of Grand Bahama; Arlene Sands, Lean On Me Sisters (NGO); Chief Superintendent Sherry Armaly; Jacquie Rolle; and two nurses from the Grand Bahama Health Services.