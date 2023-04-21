Teenagers charged with assault with a deadly weapon

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO male juveniles were granted bail after being accused of assaulting a man with a handgun in Nassau last week.

The two 16 year olds, whose names are being withheld because they are minors, faced Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

It is alleged that around 6pm on April 17 at Kool Air Sub in the Haitian Village the teenagers assaulted Alex Ovilma with a handgun.

They both pleaded not guilty to the offence. Each was granted $5,000 bail. Under the conditions of this bail the two are expected to sign in at Elizabeth Estates Police Station on Sundays by 7pm. They are further expected to be fitted with Electronic Monitoring devices and to obey a 8pm to 8am daily curfew.

Their trial is set to begin on September 21.