Couple evade attempted murder when a gunman opened fire on them in their yard

A COUPLE cleaning their vehicle outside their home had to flee for their lives yesterday after a gunman opened fire on them.

Police said the failed double murder bid in New Providence took place yesterday at about 10.58am in the area of Ethel Street in Montel Heights.

The man and woman became suspicious of the occupants of a blue Nissan Note when a dark, heavily-built man got out and pulled out a black firearm and opened fire in their direction.

The pair managed to run into a neighbours yard and evade the shooter, who got back into his vehicle and fled the scene. No one was injured - but a home and a vehicle were damaged by gunfire.

• Police in Eleuthera arrested a 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old male on Saturday for possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition. A search warrant was carried out on a residence in the Queen’s Highway area and a high-powered weapon was discovered along with ammunition. Two people were arrested.

• Seven migrants were detained in Grand Bahama early on Saturday after a high-speed chase on Grand Bahama Highway.

Police said that at about midnight officers saw a white Dodge Caravan going down the highway at high speed. Officers brought the vehicle to a stop, but the driver managed to flee into nearby bushes. Officers searching the vehicle found a woman and man from Haiti and three men and two women from Brazil without proper documentation. These individuals were handed over to the Bahamas Department of Immigration.

Anyone who has information on any incident can contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991-3 or 919.