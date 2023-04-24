EDITORIAL: PM’s words do not bring clarity to investigation

THE progress of the rape investigation into a sitting MP continues to be watched closely by all concerned.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis spoke on the issue on Saturday – but his words have not settled concerns.

Initially he said why would he comment on something that police are investigating – but he then went on to do just that.

He said that someone had said that the alleged victim was saying that they do not want to press charges, while conceding “I didn’t hear the tape”. He said: “So what is the police to do in those circumstances?”

Firstly, speaking on a matter of such sensitivity on the word of someone else rather than going and listening to any such tape himself seems over hasty.

Indeed, the woman who is making the allegation told The Tribune yesterday that she is continuing to pursue justice and she is continuing to cooperate with police.

Mr Davis then spoke to the history of the MP accused in the matter, and rather than saying no comment, he said that he had received no complaints about the MP previously.

Mr Davis then went on to reveal that he has spoken to the MP since the complaint was made – and speaking on Saturday said that police had not interviewed the man.

We reiterate that of course the man accused in this matter remains innocent until proven guilty. That is a sacrosanct cornerstone of our law, and applies to all suspects in all cases.

Mr Davis speaking without checking the facts personally, and seemingly speaking incorrectly with regard to the alleged victim’s intentions muddy the waters rather than provide clarity as to the state of the investigation. Further, the Prime Minister of the country has spoken to an MP accused of rape before the police have done so. This naturally leads on to questions such as when did he speak to him and what was discussed – questions the leader of the country would be better off not becoming embroiled in.

On all sides, the resolution here should be simple – that the police ought to be left to continue with their investigation, and they should do so both thoroughly and swiftly.

We hope for all concerned that is what will happen.

Brothers murdered

A family is grieving after two brothers were killed together on Saturday.

One was aiming to represent The Bahamas internationally in boxing, the other was due to be married next month.

Every murder is a tragedy – and this one equally so. It is hard-hitting in the details, especially the warning one of the brothers was given by his father. He was warned that the people surrounding the older brother were criminals, and that the younger son would be best not keeping his company.

It is a terrible story to hear, and one that too often plays out in our nation. The company we keep can be our downfall, and being around criminals can lead us on a path to destruction.

As a family grieves, we can only pray for them – and for others in the same situation, learn a lesson hard earned, and make a change. It is too late for these brothers. For others, perhaps there is still time to learn.