INSIGHT: From founding to modern day, the history of the police force

The Royal Bahamas Police Force is celebrating its own history as we count down towards independence. In this article provided by the force, the steps toward the creation of the modern force are detailed - along with the history of the leaders of the force since Bahamian independence.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, protection in The Bahamas was divided among three entities: the night watchmen, who protected homes and businesses; the West Indian Regiment, who cared for any serious breach of peace throughout the Bahama Islands; and the constables who worked under judges and justices of the peace.

After the abolition of slavery in 1838, Bahamian lawmakers saw it necessary to unite the separate system of the night watchmen and constables as one organisation.

Governor Sir Frances Cockburn conducted extensive research on law enforcement in England, and other British colonies, before drafting an Act which was later passed by the Assembly in February 1840.

Under this Act, the Governor was authorised to appoint an Inspector General who would head a new Police Force comprising of several constables under their remit.

On March 1, 1840, the Bahamas Police Force was established with sixteen former slaves under the command of Inspector General John Pinder. The powers of the magistrate to supervise constables came to an end under this new Act but not permanently.

In later years, an amendment was made which granted the magistrate power to direct constables where the Inspector General was not present on any particular island.

From the commencement of the Bahamas Police Force, several amendments have been made to this Act, since this type of policing was still in its beginning stages.

The dawning of the 20th century brought forth countless societal issues such as riots, a murder scandal, fires, and increased crime due to a growth of residents on the islands but the Bahamas Police Force persevered.

Adjustments in leadership were made in the organisation that helped counteract each challenge that faced the country.

In February 1966, after a visit from Prince Phillip to the islands, the prefix “Royal” was added to the Bahamas Police Force by His late Royal Highness.

Prior to the Bahamas’ independence in 1973, the now Royal Bahamas Police Force, which was still headed by British police officers, made many advances for the benefit of the country.



One notable advancement was the opening of the Police Training College by Prime Minister Lynden Pindling on February 23, 1973.

The money for the building’s construction was gifted by the British government.

On June 1, 1973, the second notable advancement occurred which was the appointment of the first Bahamian Commissioner of Police, Salathiel Thompson.

On July 10, 1973, a grand display by the newly crowned Royal Bahamas Police Force was shown on Clifford Park.

The Union Jack was lowered by Sergeant Alfred Williams and the new Bahamian flag was raised by Sergeant Irvin Taylor, marking the inauguration of the Bahamas’ freedom.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force served as the forerunners of the celebrations, serving as a monument to the founding of a new country and an assurance of safety and committed service to the Bahamian people.

Salathiel Thompson 1973- 1980

After completing his education, Salathiel Thompson, who hails from the modest community of Bannerman Town, Eleuthera, entered the Bahamas Police Force on October 11, 1937.

He spent a considerable amount of time working in the Criminal Investigations Department as a prosecutor, serving as the officer in charge at the Southern Division before rising to the position of commanding officer of the Grand Bahama Division.

He attained the position of Deputy Commissioner by October 1971, and on June 1, 1973, he was named as the First Bahamian Commissioner of Police.

Throughout his tenure, he received numerous distinctions and awards, including the Queen’s Police Medal, the Colonial Police Meritorious Service Award, and the Long Service Award.

Additionally, he was approved as a Royal Victorian Order member. Her Majesty the Queen presented him with this honor during her visit to The Bahamas.

Mr Thompson also received the Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St. George and the Bahamian Order Merit in 1978.

Gerald Bartlett 1981-1987

In Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama, Gerald Bartlett was born.

On October 10, 1946, he joined the Bahamas Police Force.

During his career, he served as an orderly at the government building, a clerk in the commissioner’s office, and an officer in command of the Canteen, the Central Division, and the Mobile Division. He held the positions of superintendent of New Providence, officer in command of the Traffic Division, and assistant in charge of the Grand Bahama District.

He was elevated to the position of Deputy Commissioner in 1973, and he was named Commissioner of Police in 1981.

Commissioner Bartlett has been a police detective for 41 years.

Over the years, he developed a strong character for offering excellent service. He maintained a spotless image and stood out as a model of an upright police officer.

There were numerous distinguished awards and decorations given to Commissioner Bartlett.

He was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal and the Colonial Police Medal by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and she also made him a Commander of the Victorian Order and a Commander of the British Empire. He received the Bahamas Sliver Jubilee Award for Law Enforcement from the country of The Bahamas.

Bernard K. Bonamy 1987-1999

Bernard Kenneth Bonamy was born on Cat Island in Arthur’s Town. On April 1, 1945, he joined the Bahamas Police Force.

Mr Bonamy was a highly motivated employee who was always regarded as a top worker. He held various positions within the police department and participated in a wide range of workshops and training sessions. His ascent up the ladder of prestige ended in his appointment as police commissioner on November 21, 1987.



The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) organisation was one of his biggest accomplishments.

During his time as Commissioner, he earned numerous honors and recognitions and made numerous advancements including the introduction of COMPSTAT. To effectively handle the volumes of data that the Force used to produce statistics, this technology included the creation and adoption of the AS400 Computer System.

To satisfy top-notch standards, Mr Bonamy also oversaw upgrades to the police control room, patrol cars, and communications system. He oversaw the BPF’s civilianisation as well.

During this time, the Cadet Corps was completely developed and expanded, and several senior officers graduated from the programme.

Paul Farquharson 2001–2008

In Burnt Ground, Long Island, Paul Farquharson was born on January 10, 1949. On December 12, 1966, Paul became a member of the police force.

Mr Farquharson remained diligent and focused despite being given numerous high-profile tasks. His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, His Grace, the Most Reverend and Rt Honourable Dr Robert Runcie, and others were among those he assisted.

He achieved Sergeant status within the first eight years of his work before receiving the Gazetted rank of Assistant Superintendent in 1988.

After being named acting commissioner in January 2000, Mr Farquharson immediately started making aggressive public relations efforts. With his official attire, he entered the streets of New Providence, to create a channel of communication between the public and the police, he worked with his managerial team, neighbourhood, and spiritual leaders. On November 21, 2001, Mr Farquharson was chosen to serve as Commissioner.



Mr Farquharson made incalculable improvements to the Police Department’s organisational framework and operating procedures during his tenure as Commissioner.

For his expertise in policing, he has also received numerous awards, accolades, and commendations on a national and worldwide level. Mr Farquharson served as the British High Commissioner since February 2008 to 2017 and he also chairs the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee created by the ministry of National Security.

Reginald Ferguson 2008–2010

The Acklins native Reginald Ferguson, who was raised in Snug Corner, was born in 1946.

At the age of 19, influenced by his uncle who was also a police officer, he left Acklins in search of better employment prospects in New Providence.

He then joined the Royal Bahamas Police Force on October 13, 1965.

He established himself as a force commander right away, earning a promotion to Corporal in 1974 and ultimately attaining the position of Commissioner of Police on March 16, 2009.

He worked in several divisions, including the Drug Enforcement Unit, over the course of his more than 44 years of service, and he received training from organisations all over the world.

In addition to creating the Drug Intelligence Program and serving the Caribbean Region at the International Drug Enforcement Conference.

For his dedicated work, he has been recognised with numerous accolades and honors, including the Queen’s Police Medal.

Ellison Greenslade 2010–2017

In January 2010, Ellison Edroy Greenslade was appointed as the Bahamas’ police commissioner. He had just finished a one-year secondment with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Canada and had earlier held the position of acting deputy Commissioner of Police.

He joined the force’s Executive Management Team in 2000 and was later elevated to the position of Assistant Commissioner of Police before being relocated to Freeport, Grand Bahama.

He served as The Northern Bahamas’ District Commander for seven years, and during that time he was recognised for his leadership during investigations and search and rescue missions in the wake of natural disasters.

In recognition of his outstanding police service, Greenslade was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal (QPM), the Prime Minister’s Above and Beyond Award, and a commendation from The Governor General of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

He serves on the Bahamas’ Advisory Board for The Salvation Army. Mr Greenslade was appointed Bahamas High Commissioner to The United Kingdom on November 15, 2017.

Anthony Ferguson 2017–2019

In 2017, Anthony Ferguson, who was reared in Mount Thompson, Exuma, was appointed as the seventh police commissioner in the Bahamas. He joined the police in November 1980 and advanced through the ranks, receiving assignments to different divisions in New Providence.

He finished numerous training programmes both domestically and abroad, such as advanced sex crime investigations and criminal investigations.

Along with the Queen’s Police Medal, he also has awards for Meritorious Service, Long Service, and Good Conduct. Since taking office as commissioner, he has outlined a new strategy for the agency that centers on building safer communities and outlined six priorities for the agency to follow.

Mr Ferguson now heads the National Intelligence Agency created by the Ministry of National Security.

Paul Rolle 2019 – 2022

The eighth Commissioner of Police of the Bahamas, Paul A Rolle, a native of Andros, assumed office on March 30, 2020, after taking over from Anthony Ferguson.

On March 16, 1983, Commissioner Rolle joined the Police Department.

As the Force’s ex-officio Provost Marshall, he had overall command, supervision, guidance, and control as the Commissioner of Police.

Commissioner Rolle unveiled a new vision for building safer communities with seven objectives after being appointed to lead the organisation.

Commissioner Rolle also started a herculean task to actively restructure the Force by creating and disseminating policy documents to increase the efficacy and efficiency of all police officers in general.

Clayton Fernander 2022–present

Commissioner Clayton Leroy Fernander rose to the top of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Only nine Bahamians have been appointed to the position of Commissioner of Police since 1973, and Mr Fernander is one of them.

He joined the force in 1982 after graduating from CC Sweeting Senior High School and started his illustrious career at the Traffic Division before moving to the Criminal Investigations Department in 1984.

He spent 28 consecutive years in criminal investigations, served in other capacities throughout the Force, and made an indelible mark on criminal investigations.

His rise to the top was underpinned by his fearless work, bravery, plain speaking ability, and diligence that led to the closure of numerous high-profile cases.

He is a firm advocate for leading by example, and his experience, humility, and noted investigative instincts have undoubtedly cemented his legacy as a trusted and respected police officer.