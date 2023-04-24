Woman alleging rape and assault by MP retains lawyer

THE woman who alleges she was raped and assaulted by a sitting Member of Parliament has retained a lawyer.

Her family flew the attorney, Bjorn Ferguson, into Grand Bahama to deal with the matter.

Mr Ferguson told The Tribune: “We’ve taken note of the public commentary by certain public personalities and decry them. My client has made a legitimate complaint to the police and expects a professional investigation to be undertaken. At the conclusion of the police investigation, we expect the case file to be reviewed by the Director of Public Prosecutions. We have taken inventory of all the statements and also the handling of the investigation. At the appropriate time, we will address them.”

This news comes after Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander told reporters the MP would likely be interviewed by the end of the week.