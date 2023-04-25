Up to 200 jobs from $110m marina resort

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Legendary Marina Resort is set to develop a $110m project in eastern New Providence that would deliver up to 200 jobs.

A Heads of Agreement between the government and the resort was signed yesterday at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis expressed excitement for the development, which will include a 130-room hotel, 20 condominiums, a marina village, and restaurants, among other amenities.

“With up to 200 projected jobs for Bahamians, an estimated $158 million in added government revenue for the next 25 years, this development promises to help fuel the economic revolution my administration has been working so diligently to facilitate,” Mr Davis said.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said the project developer has committed to maintaining high environmental standards.

He said: “We are delighted that this developer is committed to the highest environmental standards and is committed to ensuring compliance with the standards set by the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection.

“Let me just say that over the course of the last 18 months, we have done a significant level of signings. As demonstrated by the various press releases we’ve had, we’ve attracted more than $6 billion dollars of new investments. And now we are keen to see all of them come out of the ground. So, this is an important occasion today. But what will be an even more celebrated occasion is to see shovels in the ground and the work proceeding.”

For her part, Elizabeth MP JoBeth Coleby-Davis said it is exciting to see the project come to her community.

“I know many in the area of Yamacraw and Hanna Road are excited about the new energy that the project will be bringing. And we’re excited to see the transition and the jobs that are coming,” she said.

Peter Bos, founder of Legendary Marina, said the development would help showcase The Bahamas and bring more tourism to the island.

“This is a project that is dear to my heart, let’s put it that way,” he said.

Work is set to begin on the Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay this summer.