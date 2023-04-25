New mangroves conservation group comes together in Grand Bahama

Three conservation organisations have joined forces to protect mangroves in The Bahamas.

The Bahamas Mangrove Alliance has been formed by the international non-profit organisation the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust and local non-profits the Perry Institute for Marine Science, and Waterkeepers Bahamas.

The newly formed coalition will focus on mangrove protection, restoration, science, prevention of loss, grassroots advocacy, and raising awareness through education. These founding groups aim to grow the alliance to include other non-profits, national park and other fisheries managers, island communities, community leaders, and sustainable businesses.

Waterkeepers executive director and Freeport native Rashema Ingraham said: “We are very excited to be partnering with regionally recognised organisations like PIMS and BTT to broaden the reach and scope of efforts to ensure that mangrove forests throughout The Bahamas are healthy and continue to benefit the marine and coastal environment, as well as the human populations and our national Blue Economy that depend upon it to survive and thrive. As the BMA grows, we invite members of the public and other groups to join our cause!”

To mark the founding of the alliance on Earth Day, the groups together hosted a community mangrove planting in East End Grand Bahamas on Saturday.

“Mangroves are so critical to the health of marine ecosystems across The Bahamas,” said BTT president and CEO Jim McDuffie. “They are an essential part of the shallow water environment that makes The Bahamas a premiere and economically valuable destination globally for flats fishing while also serving as nursery and spawning habitats for a majority of the country’s valuable commercial fisheries.”

PIMS director of community conservation and Caribbean marine scientist Dr Karlisa Callwood said: “Joined with many other groups and alongside Government, our initial focus for mangrove restoration has been on Abaco and Grand Bahama, the islands hit hardest by Hurricane Dorian. However, wetlands and mangrove systems throughout the country need protection, as well as careful and ongoing scientific monitoring and restoration exercises such as our Earth Day planting today.”