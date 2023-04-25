Police Commissioner ‘will deal with’ whoever leaked murder scene photos

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander said he is disgusted that crime scene photos of the mother and daughter murdered over a week ago were leaked and circulated to the public, insisting officers are doing all they can to identify the culprits.

The horrific photos showed the bruised and decaying bodies of Allison Thompson, 35, and her 14-year-old daughter Trevornika. The photos were shared in WhatsApp groups and on Facebook.

Mr Fernander said he was disgusted to see the graphic photos on social media and vowed that police would not hesitate to deal with those responsible, even if it’s one of their own.

“That is still under investigation and we want to find the person,” Commissioner Fernander told reporters during a press briefing at RBPF’s headquarters yesterday.

“If it’s in, we will deal with those individuals and if it’s out, the same thing will happen. I was disgusted when I saw that and we met with the family to try to assure them that we are doing all we could to identify a person responsible.”

Mr Fernander appealed to social media users to be responsible and considerate when sharing sensitive pictures online, saying: “If someone send you these videos, man don’t send them to your sister, your brother or dad, man delete it.”

“I tell you social media, it was all for good but it’s the devil. It was all for good, but we’re using it just to mash up each other man and to embarrass each other. Come on, man. What we coming to as a country? I was disgusted when I saw that out there and the family really during their time of grieving that they’re able to see their loved one in that condition.”

“We gatta pray this devil away.”

The women’s relatives have said they seek legal representation over the leak. The family has argued that only the police could have released the photos.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Blake Strachan has since been charged with murdering the women.