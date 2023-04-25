POLICE TO QUIZ MP IN RAPE CASE THIS WEEK: Lawyer retained by woman who made assault allegations

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander said police would question a sitting Member of Parliament accused of raping and assaulting his ex-girlfriend before the end of this week.

His comment yesterday came as the alleged victim retained a lawyer, Bjorn Ferguson, to represent her in the case more than two weeks after she filed a complaint in Grand Bahama against the MP.

“Yes, we have an official complaint reported in Grand Bahama, and we are actively dealing with that matter and we will leave no stone unturned,” Commissioner Fernander said during a press conference, his first time publicly addressing the matter.

“I heard a lot of talks in the media, but again, we don’t investigate in the media. We are doing our due diligence in terms of doing our follow-ups and seeing who we need to see to ensure that we dot the I’s and cross the T’s and before this week is out, that individual will be in for questioning.”

He said “no one is above the law,” adding police will not be pressured to rush their investigation.

Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis drew criticism after telling reporters on Saturday that he heard the alleged victim was not pressing charges, a claim the woman has denied.

The woman’s lawyer, Mr Ferguson, appeared to refer to Mr Davis’ comment in a statement to The Tribune yesterday.

He said: “We’ve taken note of the public commentary by certain public personalities and decry them. My client has made a legitimate complaint to the police and expects a professional investigation to be undertaken. At the conclusion of the police investigation, we expect the case file to be reviewed by the Director of Public Prosecutions. We have taken inventory of all the statements and also the handling of the investigation. At the appropriate time, we will address them.”

In the last week, the case has attracted attention because it involves an elected official. Many questioned whether police would adequately investigate a complaint against a sitting member of the governing party. The alleged victim said police in Grand Bahama tried to get her to sign a document indicating she would not proceed with the matter even before they had spoken to the MP.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe yesterday defended the fact that police have not yet questioned the MP.

He said in his 30 years of experience, the police conduct their investigations before questioning the accused.

“Godspeed to her, Godspeed to the police and their investigation and Godspeed to whoever the person is being accused,” he told reporters.

“We have a system that is just that: if you proceed in accordance to the system, then that is where you get justice. You get justice by the process.”