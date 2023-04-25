Serious crime 28% down - but rape cases increase

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

SERIOUS crime has declined by more than a quarter this year, according to Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, although there has been an increase in the number of rapes.

During a press conference yesterday, he revealed that up to April 23, serious crimes decreased by 28 per cent compared to the same period in 2022, but rape increased by 10 per cent.

He said there have been 22 rapes, including two cases involving tourists.

He said 59 per cent of the victims knew the assailant, while 41 per cent did not know the attacker.

Ninety-five per cent of the victims were under 35, while 55 per cent of the suspects were under that age.

On the other hand, Commissioner Fernander said there were 41 cases of unlawful sexual intercourse, a 15 per cent decrease compared to 2022.

Commissioner Fernander said a domestic violence unit in the police force would soon open.

Meanwhile, he said crime against the person has decreased by 30 per cent.

“Crime in New Providence decreased by 30 per cent. Crime in Grand Bahama, northern Bahamas, decreased by 32 per cent. Crime in the Family Islands increased slightly from 78 cases to 83, representing a six per cent increase. And that includes the little shop breaking and housebreaking,” the commissioner said.

There have been 41 murders this year, a 16 per cent decrease from last year.

Ten men on bail are suspects in the murders, while 24 other suspects had prior police contact.

Eight victims killed were being electronically monitored, 11 victims killed were on bail, and 23 victims had prior police contact.

Commissioner Fernander said the motive for the killings included retaliation, gangs, drugs, and conflicts.

He said armed robberies have decreased by 37 per cent.

He said 117 firearms had been taken off the streets, 176 people were arrested, and 117 were placed before the court.

He said 1,754 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

“I also had communication with our Chief Justice, Mr Winder, and you will see as early as the third week or so in May, two magistrates will be identified just to deal with firearms matters,” he said.

The commissioner said four people are in custody for killing two brothers on Saturday.

“With respect to that matter, thus far in our investigation, we believe it was some conflict. We suspect that the two brothers were on the way home and ran into a roadblock with about three other vehicles that was blocking the path,” he said.

“And whatever they run into and what was going on there, we are trying to determine, and there was some conflict, and they were shot. Officers (were) right on the light at Robinson and Marathon Road when they heard the shots and as they approached, the three vehicles that were blocking the path of the two victims sped off.”