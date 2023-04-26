Coastline awareness campaign launched by Tourism at GB school

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A CAMPAIGN to keep coastlines clean has been reintroduced on Grand Bahama by the Ministry of Tourism, Investment and Aviation (MOTIA).

The campaign was launched at Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Academy last week with a coastal awareness presentation to a group of 80 students in grades three to six.

A tourism official on Grand Bahama reported that 80 percent of visitors come to The Bahamas for its beaches.

Aulenna Robinson, MOTIA executive for Sustainable Tourism, said they felt it was important to begin with the schools.

“This initiative is something that has been done in the past and we wanted to reintroduce it in our schools,” she explained.

“We know that if we teach children from a young age about the threats to our coastlines, as they get older, they will be more mindful of protecting our environment.”

Ms Robinson said they will visit other schools, including Sister Mary Patricia Junior High, Sunland Baptist Academy, The Beacon School, Freeport Gospel School, Tabernacle Baptist Academy, and West End Primary.

Sustainable tourism is an important niche at the MOTIA.

“Our coastlines play an integral role in our tourism product, so, we want to ensure that we continue to take care and do our part in keeping our beaches healthy and beautiful,” he said.

Ms Robinson said that from a tourism standpoint, once the environment is clean tourists will want to come back to the destination.

She said the ministry is always pleased to bring awareness to schools and communities about sustainable tourism.