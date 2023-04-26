Road to 50 project to educate grade six students and public about mangroves

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Independence Secretariat yesterday announced the launch of a national mangrove project to educate the public and protect local mangroves.

As a part of the 50th anniversary of the independence of The Bahamas celebrations, the Independence Secretariat is partnering with the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources and Waterkeepers Bahamas to launch the National Mangrove Project.

The project will engage grade six students throughout The Bahamas to achieve three important goals: promoting sustainability, creating climate change awareness and becoming environment ambassadors.

Leslia Miller Brice, the chairperson of the Independence Secretariat, said: “This exciting project will give students throughout The Bahamas the opportunity to play an integral role in The Road to 50 celebrations. These young Bahamians will have the unique opportunity to serve as ambassadors of their environment while increasing their sense of national pride.

“These students will take on the task of planting mangroves in critical areas throughout the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. They will be selected from a cross-section of the country, including the family of islands, and they will have an opportunity to participate in the independence celebrations in a meaningful way.

“The students will plant mangroves in critical areas while learning about the importance of their role in the ecosystem and the need to protect them.”

Rashema Ingraham, executive director of Waterkeepers Bahamas, said participants would better understand mangroves.

“The workshop will be led by mangrove ecology and conservation experts who will share their knowledge and experience through interactive lectures, case studies and hands-on experiences, so the time will be well worth it. Even though it’s on Zoom, it will definitely be interactive and something that you won’t want to miss,” she said at the event at the Office of the Prime Minister.



“Topics covered will include the importance of mangroves to coastal ecosystems and communities, threats techniques and best practices for mangrove restoration and conservation.”